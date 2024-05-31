4 Ways Nick Aldis should sustain the momentum from WWE RAW on SmackDown this week - Big title change, huge debut, & more

WWE has had quite the week. Following the noteworthy King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Monday Night RAW had a shocking moment where Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio after he accidentally helped her defeat Becky Lynch.

Not to be outdone, NXT featured two shocking moments. TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace made her second-ever appearance for the company and her NXT debut by being revealed as Roxanne Perez's next challenger. Additionally, Ethan Page made his debut by attacking Trick Williams to close the show.

With this momentum built up, all eyes are on Friday Night SmackDown and Nick Aldis. Fans of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut are hoping that the SmackDown General Manager will be able to sustain the momentum from this week's shows in some big and exciting manner.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways the SmackDown authority figure could do exactly that. This includes a big debut, a much-desired return, and even an official appearance by a rumored cryptic and creepy stable. What might Aldis do to keep the momentum up?

Below are four ways Nick Aldis should sustain the momentum from WWE RAW on SmackDown this week.

#4. Jacob Fatu could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline has changed dramatically in 2024. The year started with The Rock joining Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in the WWE faction. That changed post-WrestleMania, however.

Roman Reigns and The Rock have both left WWE television for the time being, leading Solo Sikoa to take over as the group's leader. He has since kicked Jimmy out of the stable and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. The Bloodline is in a new era.

People believe one more person will be joining the group, and that is Jacob Fatu. The dangerous indie star has allegedly signed with the company and could be officially signed to SmackDown this week. From there, he could join The Bloodline, and the stable may prove to be unstoppable.

#3. A title change could take place

Bayley at Backlash France

The Triple H era takes title reigns much more seriously. Mostly gone are the days of short and meaningless reigns. Instead, we have much longer reigns with WWE stars truly getting to show off. That does lead to a decline in the feeling that anything can happen, however, so Nick Aldis could help assist a title change on SmackDown.

For example, WWE Women's Champion Bayley could put her title on the line in an impromptu bout against Piper Niven. Nobody would see it coming and it would allow for the Scottish woman to go into Clash at the Castle Scotland with gold.

If not Bayley, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could defend their tag team titles. Both The Street Profits and DIY want their prized belts. Perhaps Nick Aldis could book all three teams in a bout where DIY finally wins the big one.

#2. Alexa Bliss could return to WWE

Alexa Bliss is a decorated performer who has been successful both as a heel and as a babyface in WWE. She's a former RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion, plus she's held tag team gold with a handful of different partners.

Unfortunately, fans of The Goddess haven't been able to see her in quite some time. She was teasing some kind of story with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy when Bliss announced she was expecting her first baby not long after the 2023 Royal Rumble. She has been away from television ever since.

Many believe that Alexa is due back at any time. While it isn't clear how she may return, one possible way is as a member of the SmackDown roster. Nick Aldis could reveal Bliss as his new signing, joining an already stacked lineup.

#1. The rumored Wyatt 6 could finally debut

The Wyatt 6 is a rumored WWE faction that may have been hinted at over the past several weeks in the company's newest White Rabbit-like social media campaign, which includes unique QR codes, Twitch streams, and more.

There are several names rumored or speculated as potential members, but Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy is almost certainly involved. If Nick Aldis wants to make SmackDown a hit, he will get both Howdy and the entire stable to debut this Friday. This could mean six new stars land on the brand at once.

Who knows, in a merger of points, Alexa Bliss could even debut alongside them. If Nick Aldis has been able to sign Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and the likes of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross, SmackDown would get a major boost.

