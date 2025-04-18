4 Ways Omos could return to WWE

WWE boasts a wealth of talented superstars across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and EVOLVE. This includes major stars, mid-card acts, and the future stars of tomorrow, whom fans love to watch develop.

Ad

Generally, the Triple H era has been good at utilizing the company's vast roster. It is rare for performers to sit at home for very long if they're healthy and ready to be used. However, there is an exception in Omos.

The Nigerian Giant has been away from television for a year now. He isn't hurt, however. According to reports, Omos is fully healthy and is simply awaiting some kind of creative direction. Unfortunately, nothing has been revealed in regards to if there are plans for him or not.

Ad

Trending

With that being said, there are several ways The Nigerian Giant could return to television. This article will take a look at a number of ways in which Omos could return, which includes joining a top stable, reuniting with a former partner, and appearing in a surprise WrestleMania match.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Below are four ways Omos could return to WWE.

#4. He could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW that was first formed by Edge. Nowadays, the group comprises Finn Balor, the injured JD McDonagh, Carlito, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

For many weeks now, some members of the stable have been discussing potentially adding a new member to the WWE stable. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, in particular, have been vocal regarding the idea.

If the group decides to bring someone in, why not Omos? He would be a fantastic bodyguard for the stable, adding much-needed muscle on the men's side, which has been lacking ever since Damian Priest was kicked out. Omos in The Judgment Day could be perfect.

Ad

#3. Omos could be Finn Balor's enforcer if he leaves The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor is a very successful WWE star. He is a former Universal Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and NXT Champion. He has also held tag team gold on multiple occasions with various partners.

As noted, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have pushed for a new member for The Judgment Day. Finn Balor, however, has opposed this idea.In fact, he's had ongoing issues with the WWE faction, which suggests Finn may leave sooner or later.

Ad

If Finn chooses to leave, he could recruit Omos as his backup afterwards. Without a group having his back, Finn will need somebody to watch over him. Who better than a legitimate 7-foot giant?

#2. He could reunite with AJ Styles in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles is one of the best pro wrestlers of the past 25 years. He has had stints in World Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before joining WWE in 2016.

The Phenomenal One is gearing up for WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Champion is set to go one-on-one with Logan Paul, and the two will very possibly have a show stealing match. When it comes to in-ring work, they will unquestionably deliver even if the feud itself hasn't been particularly exciting.

Ad

Omos and AJ are former RAW Tag Team Champions, so a reunion could certainly be in the works. This would give both men something to do, and it would also help shine a light on the tag team division. Reuniting the pair could be a great move by Triple H.

#1. Omos could be Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton is another all-time great. He began his WWE career in 2000 and has won an incredible 14 world titles since then. He has also headlined WrestleMania, won the Royal Rumble, and achieved numerous other feats.

Unfortunately, The Viper is in a tough spot. He was supposed to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but the former Universal Champion is badly injured and will miss the show. Now, WWE is looking for a mystery opponent to battle the giant.

Some fans believe that the mystery opponent could be Solo Sikoa or even someone like Rusev. A major swerve could instead see it be Omos, making his return to television. The big man would pose a huge threat to Orton, and fans might think that The Viper would fail to defeat such a monstrous foe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More