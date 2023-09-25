4 ways Rhea Ripley can ditch Dominik Mysterio for Jey Uso

Over the past several weeks in WWE, Jey Uso has looked to get under the skin of Dominik Mysterio by hinting that Rhea Ripley may join him and leave the NXT North American Champion behind.

Since moving to Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso has predominantly been feuding with The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been looking to recruit the former Bloodline member to their villainous faction. Main Event Jey is seemingly not on board with the idea, but he could be looking to form an alliance with Rhea Ripley.

Join us as we take a look at how Rhea Ripley could potentially leave Dominik Mysterio in the rearview mirror to join Jey Uso.

#4 Jey Uso beats Dominik Mysterio for the gold

Jey's main decision to leave SmackDown was because he wanted to get away from his brother Jimmy after the latter betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023. Jey moving to the red brand is also the first time he has worked as a solo competitor in WWE.

The next logical step for Jey Uso would be to go after a singles championship. Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion, a title he secured with Ripley's help.

If Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio collide for the belt in the near future, a victory for the former Bloodline member could make Ripley consider leaving Dominik and joining forces with Jey.

#3 Rhea Ripley leaves "Dirty" Dom for Main Event Jey

While The Judgment Day has established itself as one of the biggest acts in World Wrestling Entertainment today, it cannot be denied that Rhea Ripley has stood head and shoulders above the rest of her teammates. She is immensely popular among fans and one of the most prominent names in the women's division.

Ripley could turn face and finally embrace the fans' positive reactions to her segments and matches. She may soon want to leave Dominik Mysterio, who resorts to any means necessary to win a matchup.

If Ripley leaves Dominik Mysterio, then joining forces with Jey would undoubtedly be a great hit with the WWE Universe, considering both The Nightmare and Uso are two of the most popular superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment today.

#2 Jey helps The Eradicator retain the gold

Since WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has ruled the roster as the reigning and defending Women's World Champion. Her time with the belt has been in jeopardy in recent weeks as she has been feuding with the equally powerful Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley has defeated her former ally on more than one occasion in recent weeks. But with Rodriguez still on the hunt for The Eradicator's gold and with the rest of The Judgment Day focused on their own title reigns, Ripley may be looking to get help from outside her faction.

With Jey well aware of Ripley's admiration of him, he could help the women's champion retain her title in a future match.

#1 Dominik Mysterio continues to lose

Over the past year, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen pairing has been one of the most entertaining acts in WWE.

Speaking to Under the Ring, Ripley discussed her equation with Dominik and how it had evolved since they became an on-screen pair.

"Dominik and I, we barely talked before this whole Judgement Day thing. Like we said 'Hi, how are you?' and that was about it. So watching our chemistry blossom and grow week by week, we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun. Also watching him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week-in and week-out, it's been very rewarding, as well." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

While Ripley is now a megastar both in the eyes of the fans and those backstage, Dominik still has a long way to go. If Dominik continues to lose big matches, Rhea Ripley may look to leave Mysterio and go for an individual like Jey Uso, as the latter has emerged as a massive star in recent years.