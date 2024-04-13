4 ways Roman Reigns can return to WWE as a babyface

The WWE Universe recently witnessed the end of the mighty Roman Reigns in the biggest-ever WrestleMania matches of all time. Reigns had an amazing run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which lasted for 1316 days. During his reign, The Big Dog established himself as the biggest heel in the promotion.

But, despite his status as a villain, several people cheered for him before, during, and even after the match. Roman Reigns had an unsuccessful run as a babyface when he arrived at the Stamford-based promotion. Fans rejected his character despite him winning against goliaths like Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. However, Roman's career took a turn for the better when he embraced his darker side in 2020. But now, it may be time for him to become a good guy again.

Here are four possible ways The Tribal Chief can return as a babyface:

#4. Saving his brothers from The Bloodline Civil War!

Roman Reigns was the head of a highly successful, but heavily dysfunctional faction, The Bloodline. Despite the basis of the faction being familiar ties, the group held together because of just two things: fear and power. The Bloodline is now on the verge of implosion, with Solo Sikoa recently smashing Jimmy Uso out of the faction and threatening to take over.

Although Roman Reigns has also thrashed Jimmy and Jey Uso in the past, his reasoning stemmed from the betrayal he faced during his time with The Shield. Solo Sikoa, on the other hand, is doing things for power and control. Hence, Reigns can easily return and join hands with The Usos to quash Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

#3. Roman Reigns can conquer The Final Boss, Dwayne Johnson!

The amount of chaos Roman Reigns had caused in WWE all these years, Dwayne Johnson tripled that amount in just three months. The Rock reintroduced the meaning of a true heel when almost the entire WWE Universe booed at him for displacing Cody Rhodes from WrestleMania.

This hatred escalated further when Johnson became The Final Boss. While he joined forces with The Bloodline and acknowledged Roman Reigns, there were several signs of a possible betrayal. On the RAW after WrestleMania episode, The Great One did not seem to have any remorse for his cousin's defeat. He made it a point to remind everyone countless times that Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the center of the ring at The Show of Shows.

Notably, The Final Boss had teased a Head of The Table clash with Roman Reigns when he returned to WWE in January. This week on SmackDown, Tama Tonga informed Paul Heyman that he and Solo Sikoa brutalized Jimmy Uso on the orders of The Tribal Chief. Tonga might be referring to The Great One. If that is the case, it would pave for Roman to turn babyface and confront Dwayne Johnson.

#2. Roman Reigns can ride the wave of the ''Island of Relevancy!''

When Roman Reigns was initially pushed as a babyface, he didn’t have a big fanbase to lean on. WWE wanted him to be the new John Cena, but his character lacked the tools needed to become the face of the company.

Several fans in Philadelphia chanted “Thank you, Roman!” on Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania XL. This wasn’t the case when Roman won several WrestleMania main events as a babyface. Notably, the same Philly crowd booed The Big Dog vociferously when he won the 2015 Royal Rumble. Nine years later, the same crowd was cheering The Tribal Chief despite him being a heel.

This is exactly the kind of support WWE had wanted for Reigns a decade ago, and now that he has it, the Stamford-based promotion would look to capitalize on it.

#1. Team up with Seth Rollins once again!

The world of pro wrestling witnessed the rise of three new names in November 2012 under the mantle of The Shield. These names, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, wreaked havoc in the WWE locker room and went on to dominate the entire roster. However, the faction split in June 2014 after Seth Rollins hit Roman with a steel chair and joined forces with The Authority.

After the split, the trio went on to have successful singles careers before a brief reunion in 2019. While Ambrose left in 2019, Reigns and Rollins kept working as the top guys on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

WrestleMania 40 saw the betrayal of The Architect come full circle as Reigns struck him with a chair on his back. However, since these two stars still command a lot of authority, that chair could be an action of burying the hatchet between the two. Their dynamic and cherished duo can take on the empire of The Rock together. While it may not be a revival of The Shield, it can certainly serve as one of the biggest pop-generators in WWE.

