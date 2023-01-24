4 ways Sami Zayn can prove himself to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns may have declared Sami Zayn innocent on RAW, but you could tell he wasn't happy. Jey Uso's last-ditch defense saved the latter's bacon, making sure he stayed in The Bloodline for the time being.

Reigns ended the session by telling Zayn that he would have to pass a final test at the Royal Rumble. He will take on Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Given the history The Honorary Uce shares with Owens, he couldn't have asked for a worse test to prove himself to The Tribal Chief.

As such, we look at four ways in which Sami Zayn can prove himself to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

#4 On our list of ways in which Sami Zayn can prove himself to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble: Successfully interfere in the title match

This is the bare minimum Sami Zayn is expected to do for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. Facing Kevin Owens is no easy task and will be made worse by the fact that he is motivated and driven on an obsessive level these days. The champion will need everything at his disposal, including a resourceful Honorary Uce.

Zayn will be expected to do his bit to help Reigns retain against Owens in a way that doesn't make him or The Bloodline look bad. Easier said than done? We'll see on Saturday.

#3 Attack Kevin Owens backstage before the match and soften him up

Roman Reigns will want Kevin Owens at his weakest at the Royal Rumble. This can be accomplished if the Samoan faction manages to attack and weaken him before his match. Sami Zayn could do a favor for his boss by being the one to do the honors.

Zayn attacking and injuring his former best friend before the latter's clash with Reigns would be a fitting display of loyalty. He could do it either on the upcoming episode of SmackDown or on January 28. The Master Strategist is an extremely cunning and resourceful superstar and could use these traits to good effect for his Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table will have no trouble retaining his title over a KO who is not at a 100%. If that can happen, thanks to Sami, it will be a massive W for him.

#2 Attack Jey Uso if ordered to do so

Jey Uso defending Sami Zayn during the Tribal Court on RAW was peak television, but Roman Reigns may see it as a sign of disrespect. His cousin essentially upstaged him and forced his hand into delivering an unplanned verdict, which meant he threw his future up in the air in one move.

What if the mad thing happens, and Reigns tells Zayn his test is to remove Jey out of the equation by attacking him at the Royal Rumble? It would be a huge dilemma for the latter to have to choose between his Tribal Chief or the man who saved him from certain doom. If The Honorary Uce ends up passing the test, we can all collectively raise our index fingers for him.

#1 Win the Royal Rumble match and relinquish the title opportunity

We would lose our minds if this were to happen. The ultimate test of loyalty would come if Sami Zayn wins the Royal Rumble Match and earns himself a title opportunity against Roman Reigns. We would all want him to go ahead with it.

Unfortunately, Zayn lives in the real world (yes, indulge us in our kayfabe), and the real world sucks. He could show his loyalty to Reigns and The Bloodline by giving up his world title match. It would be an act of selflessness that melts the heart of the cynical Head of the Table. At least, we hope that will be the case.

