4 ways Impact Wrestling has surpassed the WWE

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 26 Sep 2018, 20:45 IST

Austin Aries title reign has been the focus for much of 2018

To put it simply, Impact Wrestling has had a phenomenal 2018. The company finally left Orlando and has continued to build its wrestling network. Impact has also successfully replaced departing wrestlers with new stars, who have actually outperformed their predecessors. The biggest accomplishment, however, has been the company's ability to deliver a fantastic show on a weekly basis.

In terms of revenue and popularity, Impact remains the distant number two in the wrestling business, but this doesn't mean that the WWE has a better TV product. Here are four areas where Impact is currently outperforming the WWE on a weekly basis.

#1 Tag Team Division

LAX have completely transformed the tag team division (Picture Credit - Wrestling News Source)

Less than 18 months ago, defending tag team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy had to visit other promotions due to Impact having no tag team division. Flash forward to late 2018 and the company has developed the best tag division in wrestling.

The division combines unique storytelling with speciality pairings such as LAX, Lucha Bros and The OGz. Now the tag titles feel like they actually mean something, and they only take a back seat in terms of importance to the Impact World Championship.

In comparison, WWE's current division often compromises two wrestlers being paired together because the creative team does not know what to do with them. This method has delivered a few excellent teams, however many pairings have no logic behind them, and this only hurts the division in the long term.

The credibility of the tag titles in the WWE is at an all time low, and the company would be wise to follow Impact's blueprint for a successful tag division.

