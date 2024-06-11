4 Ways The Judgment Day can cost Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE has had a slew of exciting premium live events in 2024. Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Perth, and two nights of WrestleMania XL were all held in major stadiums. Additionally, the company has had a handful of international shows.

The next international event will be Clash at the Castle Scotland. It is set to take place on Saturday and will feature numerous big-time bouts, including three world title matches, a Women's Tag Team Championship contest, and an Intercontinental Title defense.

One of the most intriguing bouts on the show is Drew McIntyre challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Many fans believe it is finally McIntyre's time, but it isn't clear how the bout will end.

Instead of Damian Priest or McIntyre winning fairly, there's a chance that The Judgment Day may cost The Archer of Infamy his title at the big show. This article will look at four ways The Judgment Day can cost Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4 Carlito could get revenge for Priest not letting him join The Judgment Day

Carlito is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry. He debuted in WWE nearly two decades ago but eventually left for quite some time. He was re-signed last year and spent time with the Latino World Order before betraying his stablemates.

Since moving to WWE Monday Night RAW, Carlito has been aligned with The Judgment Day. More specifically, he's been working with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Damian Priest has been hard on Carlito and has made it clear that the veteran isn't part of the group yet.

There's a chance that the disrespect will cause the former United States Champion to snap and he may help Drew McIntyre win the belt. It may prevent Carlito from ever joining the stable, but the move would be quality revenge if he feels mistreated. Plus, since he's not officially with the group, he can be present at ringside without issues.

#3 JD McDonagh messes up a lot in WWE

While the bulk of this list will look at ways members or associates of The Judgment Day can inadvertently cost Damian Priest a win, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Instead, one WWE Superstar could mess things up unintentionally.

JD McDonagh is the lackey of the heel faction. While he's officially patched into the crew, The Irish Ace is still not taken seriously, and his mistakes consistently infuriate Damian Priest.

There's a chance that McDonagh will sneakily make his way to the ringside area, despite the stable being barred from joining Priest's side. From there, he may attempt to help his teammate, only to slip up and cost the latter his gold.

#2 Finn Balor could be tired of The Archer of Infamy

Finn Balor is a successful WWE star. Not only has Balor held mid-card gold and the NXT Championship, but he was the first-ever Universal Champion. The Prince has also managed to hold tag team gold on more than one occasion.

Balor and Damian Priest have had a complicated relationship in WWE. At times, the two get along great. However, there is clear tension between the two and they've nearly come to blows in the past.

They have failed to completely reconcile their differences. On RAW, Priest had Balor go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. The Prince is likely frustrated by the champion's bossy behavior and may cost him the title at Clash at the Castle out of frustration.

#1 The entire group could kick him out in favor of Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is on top of the world right now. As part of her revenge tour, she has injured Rhea Ripley, won the Women's World Championship, and seemingly contributed to Becky Lynch leaving WWE.

Interestingly, Morgan has been attempting to enter the good books of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio is seemingly being seduced by the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor have also teased aligning with The Miracle Kid. However, Damian Priest doesn't like Morgan's involvement with the faction.

As a result, Liv Morgan could be planning to get both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked out of the group. This could be solidified by Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito costing Priest his title and proceeding to beat him down in brutal fashion just like The Judgment Day did to Edge in 2022.

