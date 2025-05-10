4 ways The Wyatt Sicks can return to WWE programming

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a surprise appearance from Charlotte Flair and the exciting return of Alexa Bliss. The program also saw John Cena appear, Fraxion scored a huge upset, and more.

While the show featured some of the best and brightest in the industry, the program did not feature The Wyatt Sicks. The stable comprised of Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis were nowhere to be found.

The Wyatt Sicks aren't promoted to appear on SmackDown, but many fans were hoping to see them since the group has been absent all year. Their return surely must be happening sooner rather than later, it just isn't yet clear when it'll be.

Supposing that The Wyatt Sicks do indeed return soon, what might they do? This article will take a look at a handful of ways Cross, Howdy, Lumis, Gacy, and Rowan could make their television returns in the near future.

Below are four ways The Wyatt Sicks can return to WWE programming.

#4. They could stop Alexa Bliss from uniting with Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss made her return on WWE SmackDown last night. She was the surprise partner of Zelina Vega and the two battled two members of The Green Regime in Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. In fact, the two smaller superstars actually won the bout.

However, The Goddess' night didn't end there. After Charlotte Flair returned to WWE SmackDown and had a meltdown of sorts, Bliss confronted Flair in the parking lot and asked to chat. Many fans assume this could lead to a union of some kind.

The Wyatt Sicks could return by stopping Alexa from aligning with and trusting The Queen. They know Flair is selfish and can't be trusted. Meanwhile, they probably want Bliss to join them instead. Haunting messages and perhaps Nikki Cross reaching out to Alexa to prevent this tag team could be the return plan.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could help Aleister Black with Melo Don't Miz

Speaking of returns, Aleister Black is back in WWE. The mysterious superstar made his return on the SmackDown after WrestleMania and hit the Black Mass kick to The Miz. He then defeated The Miz the following week.

During WWE SmackDown tonight, Black went one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes. Black was once again victorious, thanks in part to miscommunication from Melo Don't Miz. The A-Lister tried to attack post-match, but ate a Black Mass yet again for his trouble.

While Aleister has been one step ahead of both men for now, the numbers disadvantage will hurt him sooner or later. When it does, The Wyatt Sicks, and perhaps Uncle Howdy specifically, could return to save Black. Given their issues with The Miz in the past, it would make sense to intervene. Plus, they could try to recruit Black into their twisted family.

#2. They could go after Santos Escobar for his treatment of Los Garza

A fun tag team match took place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. Andrade teamed up with Rey Fenix and the two took on Legado del Fantasma members Angel and Berto.

The bout was a blast, but Santos Escobar attempted to interfere on behalf of Los Garza. He ended up actually costing his team the win and then somehow blamed Berto for the loss post-match. Berto was angry and walked out on the WWE stable leader.

Santos berating the two men isn't new. This has been something he's been doing often and The Wyatt Sicks may have taken notice. Seeing how Santos is disrespecting his so-called brothers could lead to The Wyatt Sicks returning to target The Emperor of Lucha Libre. Betrayal and poor treatment of those close to somebody is something the faction won't stand for.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could target The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Speaking of betrayal and poor treatment of family, both blood and chosen, The Bloodline saga has been one of the most interesting ongoing stories in WWE history. The split with The New Bloodline has been a big part of that.

Presently, The New Bloodline don't use the name much, but the drama remains. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have had numerous tense moments on the blue brand. In general, Solo has seemed to be out for himself and many WWE fans believe he's preparing to betray Jacob, just as he did Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and even Paul Heyman.

Once again, The Wyatt Sicks don't approve of betrayal. Not only did Solo already betray his family but he might do so again. The Wyatt Sicks could show up and target Solo, but perhaps any other active members of the group too. If Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i end up joining, for example, they too could become victims. Tonga Loa could as well if he returns soon.

