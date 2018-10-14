×
4 ways to make the WWE Championship feel important again 

Aarti Sharma
420   //    14 Oct 2018, 04:00 IST

The fighting champion
The WWE Championship is the most prestigious title in sports entertainment. Over the years the championship has been held by many great wrestlers, and the title gave a significant boost to their careers too. Last year, Jinder Mahal lost his WWE Championship to AJ Styles, and since then Styles has continued to impress the fans with his in-ring work.

He also defended the title against many wrestlers, and this is what makes him a fighting champion. It's almost been a year since his title victory, and now, as the time goes on, his title reign is becoming stale. Styles is not the reason for this; it is the way WWE is booking him.

If this continues to happen then the title will lose all the value it had before. Let's take a look at four ways to save the title from getting wrecked.


#4 Let it headline any major WWE pay-per-view

Daniel Bryan with the championships
The WWE pay-per-view calendar consists of 4 major PPVs: the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam and Survivor Series.

So far the Universal Championship has been getting the main event treatment from the company, but the same isn't the case with the WWE Championship. The first ever women's Royal Rumble match headlined this pay-per-view, whereas Roman Reigns continued to main event Wrestlemania.

At Summerslam, Reigns again became the headliner. Survivor Series is yet to happen (and it's likely that the WWE Championship match will not headline it).

Other than that, two major shows also happened outside of the United States of America known as the Greatest Royal Rumble and the WWE Super Show-Down. Again, the WWE Championship didn't headline any of these shows.

Fans showed their frustration to the WWE as they want the world title to become the main event thing again. However, WWE seems hellbent on doing otherwise.

WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Aarti Sharma
