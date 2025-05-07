4 ways Triple H can make WWE's newest acquisition a major success

WWE WrestleMania 41 was just a handful of weeks ago, and the show was noteworthy for many reasons. New champions were crowned, a major star returned, and there were several controversial moments fans are still discussing today.

One of the most noteworthy moments of the weekend actually came on the Countdown to WrestleMania pre-show. During the streaming event, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment revealed that they had acquired AAA, a Mexican-based wrestling promotion.

AAA is a decades-old company that has had a strong foothold in lucha and pro wrestling as a whole for a long time. Still, the hope is that, with TKO and World Wrestling Entertainment acquiring the promotion, AAA can reach new heights.

The big question, of course, is how can Triple H and TKO help AAA grow and expand? This article will take a look at a handful of ways AAA can benefit through this new relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Below are four ways Triple H can make WWE's newest acquisition a major success.

#4. AAA could have an alternative commentary track and subtitles in promos for English-speaking viewers

One of the biggest things Triple H and WWE could push for is for AAA to soon have English commentary and subtitles on a regular basis. This means for any broadcasted show they air.

Of course, this wouldn't be a situation where AAA wouldn't continue their traditional Spanish-based commentary. Instead, just as they do for major events, every show could have alternative English commentary and English subtitles to appeal to another demographic.

This is similar to what WWE already does with the standard programs. They have localized commentary for audiences who speak a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, and French, among others. It would be huge for AAA's international audience if they began to offer something similar.

#3. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could help AAA get more television or streaming exposure

WWE makes a lot of money in numerous ways. Still, their biggest source of income seems to be their television and streaming deals for RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT.

Not only do they make a lot of money from these deals, but World Wrestling Entertainment is great at having constant exposure. NXT airs on network television, SmackDown airs on traditional cable, and RAW streams on Netflix. Meanwhile, their monthly Premium Live Events can be seen on Peacock, and Evolve is on Tubi. AAA could soon be part of this advanced infrastructure.

For example, RAW and some of WWE's catalog are on Netflix. Imagine if AAA soon became a standard part of Netflix's programming, too? That kind of exposure would be next level for the Mexican brand.

#2. Stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT appearing regularly would drive a lot of interest in AAA

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. They have the largest global footprint, the most fans in attendance, and the most viewers on television and streaming.

This is, at least partially, thanks to the wealth of stars the promotion has. Established names such as Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and John Cena are needle movers. At the same time, names such as Rey Fenix, Penta, and Ricky Saints have become bigger stars just by appearing on their programming.

These stars being utilized by AAA could help the Mexican subsidiary quite a bit. For example, if Triple H sent Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, or Penta to shows in Mexico now, they would get a lot of attention. Thankfully, The Game already seems to be doing this, as Los Garza has been announced for an upcoming AAA event.

#1. WWE could have more crossover events like Worlds Collide

The first event that is considered to be officially part of the new AAA and WWE relationship will come on June 7th. World Wrestling Entertainment will be hosting Money in the Bank that night, but hours prior, Worlds Collide will take place.

Worlds Collide is set to feature talented performers from AAA, WWE, and even NXT. It isn't yet clear who will appear on the show, but it is very possible that names such as Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Penta, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, and Stephanie Vaquer will be some of the stars at the event.

This crossover event will likely bring more eyes to AAA than ever before. At the very least, more international viewers outside of Mexico will see AAA talent on a big stage. The more these kinds of supershow crossovers take place, the more Triple H can bring attention to AAA. Hopefully, Worlds Collide events will become a yearly tradition, if not even more often than that.

