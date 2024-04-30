4 ways Triple H can save the 2024 WWE Draft on RAW

We are just moments away from night two of WWE Draft 2024, set to take place on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans are eagerly anticipating the show following a lackluster night one on SmackDown.

Night two of the WWE Draft represents the final opportunity for Triple H to salvage this year's Draft. In this article, we will discuss four ways through which The Game can save the 2024 Draft on tonight's episode of the red brand.

#4. More swaps on night two of the WWE Draft

Expand Tweet

One of the possible ways the Chief Content Officer can save the 2024 WWE Draft on RAW is by orchestrating more swaps of superstars between the red and blue brands. On night one, most superstars remained on the same brand they were initially assigned to.

If the company executes significant swaps, it could inject much-needed excitement into the night two of the Draft. This approach would also facilitate the creation of a genuinely refreshed landscape within the Stamford-based promotion once the new roster is locked in after Backlash France.

#3. Big names getting called up

Expand Tweet

The WWE Draft offers the company a chance to officially introduce NXT stars to the main roster. However, despite having significant talent in the developmental brand, Draft night often falls short in showcasing major names being called up.

If Triple H ensures that prominent names are indeed called up on night two of the Draft, it could significantly enhance the RAW's draft. Additionally, the company could also bring surprise returns during night two of the Draft, thereby heightening excitement for the show.

#2. Breaking of tag teams or factions

Expand Tweet

Not only individual superstars but factions and tag teams are also included in WWE Draft night two. Another way Triple H could take to rescue the RAW draft is by breaking up certain tag teams or factions.

This would generate curiosity among fans, who would anticipate seeing the aftermath of such separations post-draft. Factions like Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and The Pride have already been officially announced as part of the night two draft, further adding to the intrigue.

#1. By generating animosity between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis currently serve as general managers for the RAW and SmackDown brands, respectively. Another strategy to save the draft on night two is by creating animosity between both authority figures. There are numerous ways The Game can execute this scenario, such as having them compete over specific star drafts for their respective brands.

A rivalry between managers would capture the WWE Universe. Moreover, it could lead to a series of heated confrontations between Aldis and Pearce in the future, potentially evolving into a long-term storyline.

