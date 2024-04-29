WWE Draft Night Two: Full list of eligible stars

After WWE Draft Night One on SmackDown last week, the company is gearing up for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be Night Two of this year's Draft. The first night of the Draft received mixed responses from the WWE Universe, particularly due to the seeming lack of surprise in the draft picks. Now, fans are hopeful that Night Two on the red brand might bring some surprises for the fans.

Regarding the superstars eligible for the second night of the WWE Draft, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced a massive Draft Pool for the night. This list includes:

#DIY - (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Apollo Crews

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

CM Punk

The Creed Brothers - (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile)

Damage CTRL - (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kabuki Warriors)

Drew McIntyre

Final Testament - (Karrion Kross, AOP, Scarlett and Paul Ellering)

Giovanni Vinci

Imperium - (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser)

Jade Cargill

Judgment Day - (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kevin Owens

Legado del Fantasma - (Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto and Elektra Lopez)

Latino World Order - (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)

Carlito

Naomi

Natalya

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Odyssey Jones

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tegan Nox

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and B-Fab)

Tiffany Stratton

These are all the names of superstars eligible for the second night of the WWE Draft this Monday. After turning heel on a recent episode of SmackDown, Carlito is not likely to remain a member of the LWO and could potentially be drafted separately. In addition, NXT Superstars will be also eligible to be drafted on the second night.

Why no surprises on the first night of the WWE Draft?

The first night of the WWE Draft left many fans disappointed. However, a recent update from Fightful Select shed some light on the reason behind the lack of surprises on the first night. According to the source, the emphasis on retaining familiar talents was evident on TV, leading to minimal brand switches for superstars.

Additionally, the report indicated that fans can anticipate more significant swaps during WWE Draft Night Two. Moreover, there are expectations that the draft will include more NXT talents on that day.

Overall, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, featuring Draft Night Two, promises to be quite intriguing as fans wait to see how the roster evolves and rounds out WWE Draft 2024.

