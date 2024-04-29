WWE star confirms he has quit popular stable

A WWE veteran sent a message following this week's edition of SmackDown to signify that he is officially done with a popular faction.

Rey Mysterio teamed up with Andrade to battle Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL. Dragon Lee was originally supposed to be the Hall of Famer's partner but someone attacked him ahead of the match.

It was revealed on this past Friday's episode of the blue brand that Carlito was behind the attack on Dragon Lee. The veteran then ran away through the crowd after security footage of the attack was shown.

Carlito took to his Instagram story today to officially confirm that he is no longer in the Latino World Order. He took his LWO shirt and threw it in the garbage can. You can check out the video by clicking here.

The veteran shares an interesting message on Instagram

Former WWE manager reacts to Carlito's heel turn on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Carlito's heel turn this past Friday night on the blue brand and revealed that he liked the segment.

Mantell has been critical of Carlito in the past but enjoyed the former champion's heel turn against the Latino World Order. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the wrestling legend discussed the angle from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Mantell admitted that he liked it and praised Carlito for his performance. He complimented the 45-year-old for taking off through the crowd once the footage was shown.

"I kind of liked it. Now, you have to have liked Carlito's face when he saw it; he threw him over there (at Rey Mysterio) and then he took off (laughs). That was good," said Dutch Mantell. [From 48:50 onwards]

You can check out the latest edition of Smack Talk in the video below:

Carlito helped the Latino World Order at WWE Backlash 2023 and was one of the reasons Bad Bunny was able to defeat Damian Priest at the event last year in Puerto Rico. Only time will tell how the LWO responds to the veteran's shocking betrayal on WWE SmackDown.