4 Ways Triple H can save WrestleMania 41

Triple H has been giving fans some enjoyable WWE shows. Many fans have praised his work behind the scenes since taking over from Vince McMahon.

The Game has built some interesting rivalries and storylines in 2025. However, several top stars, such as Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor, have been bobbed down heading into WrestleMania 41.

There are many ways Triple H could give fans the best Mania PLE and save the show. It could involve multiple different storylines and moves to make things happen.

Check out the four ways Triple H could save WrestleMania 41 with some smart booking decisions.

#4. The women could get some better storylines from Triple H

Triple H hasn’t given the women on the main roster the same focus as he did to NXT stars during his time on the brand. Many WWE fans believe that the female matches aren’t booked too well, and the Women’s Tag Team Championship has suffered in particular.

The Game could put the focus on the women again and build some more big stars instead of relying on the same names time and again. The women’s tag team division could also get a big boost ahead of The Show of Shows.

Overall, the women’s division will need more focus ahead of WrestleMania 41 so fans can get some enjoyable matches from the roster.

#3. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take matters to The Grandest Stage of Them All

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to do battle in WWE once again at Elimination Chamber. The Unsanctioned Match will give both men a chance to tear each other apart from limb to limb.

Following the contest, they could take a break from the ring to heal their injuries. Triple H could book the second match of their rivalry at WrestleMania 41.

The two men deserve a top spot at ‘Mania for all the hard work they’ve constantly put in over the years. They could have one of the best matches on the show given enough time and a platform to go all out.

#2. Roman Reigns competes in a singles match at the show

Roman Reigns’ match at WrestleMania 41 will be a big deal for Triple H and WWE regardless of whether a title is involved or not. However, the match could be made more exciting without it being a Triple Threat Match.

The current direction seems like a match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. The contest could lead to a bigger storyline following the PLE.

Triple H could free Punk to face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows and give fans a grudge match between Reigns and Rollins. There is more story to tell between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, a match against CM Punk could be saved for a later date.

#1. The Rock becomes a regular heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

The announcement regarding The Rock’s appearance on WWE SmackDown was enough to get many excited for the show. While his segment may not have been as solid as many would have expected, it did enough to get the juices flowing.

The Final Boss confirmed that he would appear at the Elimination Chamber in what will be another boost for the company and the PLE. Triple H could ask The Final Boss to become a regular on television heading into WrestleMania 41.

WWE fans could see The Rock appear more often on RAW and SmackDown, either supporting Cody Rhodes if he accepts the offer or the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. That way, the ratings of the show could remain higher heading into WrestleMania 41.

