4 Ways Triple H must fix WWE SmackDown ASAP

Triple H has been doing a fine job at building WWE SmackDown as the second biggest brand of the company. However, there seem to be a few problems that need a quick fix.

SmackDown currently seems to have the same faces challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Following his rivalry with Kevin Owens, it looks like The American Nightmare has rekindled his feud with Solo Sikoa.

Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41. The women’s division of the brand seems to be doing a lot better than the men’s. Check out the four ways Triple H must fix SmackDown as soon as possible.

#4 Spice up the United States Championship scene with new champions

Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE return did not fail to make headlines. He did well to defeat LA Knight for the United States Championship to the delight of many. However, The Artist hasn’t done much of note since winning the title. Nakamura has arguably failed to elevate the mid-card with his run, thanks to mediocre booking.

Triple H and his men could change the US Title picture by adding someone like Carmelo Hayes to the picture and possibly giving him a title run instead of giving it back to Knight. Hayes did well with the NXT Championship and got over with fans.

Pushing Carmelo Hayes and Andrade into the championship picture could do SmackDown a world of good. Moving the mid-card title around between some deserving stars would help elevate the division.

#3 Triple H could bring back Rusev and Malakai Black to WWE SmackDown

Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on NXT earlier this week. It made sense to have the former AEW star appear on the developmental brand for his first major run in the company. Meanwhile, Rusev (aka Miro) and Malakai Black (aka Aleister Black) are also rumored to be returning to the promotion. They could join the main roster right away owing to their experience in the global juggernaut.

Triple H could bring Rusev and Black to the SmackDown roster to make the brand more entertaining. Both have the potential to elevate the mid-card scene before heading into the main event picture. Black could even become a top challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship as a heel.

#2 Triple H could book more mystery storylines like Jade Cargill's angle

Jade Cargill’s injury angle is picking up steam again after several weeks. The Storm was injured on TV and was reportedly given time off to heal from her real-life injuries.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Nick Aldis add some spice to the storyline. He played a video that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the alleged attackers. WWE fans seem to be interested in the angle after it was cooled down for a while. It could allow Jade Cargill to return amid a lot more fanfare.

Triple H could work on more such angles that have fans glued to their screens. Instead of just having Cody Rhodes appear to cut promos and get involved with top heels weekly, it would be great to see other stars get some interesting angles and storylines that can entertain viewers.

#1 John Cena and CM Punk could become the heart of WWE SmackDown

It’s no secret that John Cena and CM Punk are the two hottest stars in WWE. The babyfaces could enter WrestleMania 41 in the same match after Punk wins the Elimination Chamber and Cena forces his way into the main event.

A Triple Threat match between Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk would be ideal to build the SmackDown brand and give fans some great segments weekly, especially with Roman Reigns away. Triple H could add more value by making Punk and Cena exclusive to the blue brand.

A win for John Cena or CM Punk could be great for SmackDown, as both men could lead the brand well and give Cody Rhodes a break. Meanwhile, Triple H could build many up-and-coming stars around the two babyfaces.

