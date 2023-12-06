4 ways Triple H and WWE can end the year with a bang

While there are only a few weeks left in 2023, Triple H and WWE Creative still have plenty of time to deliver many game-changing matches and segments.

2023 has arguably been one of the greatest years in the company's history, with top stories involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, to returns of top stars like The Rock, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

Join us as we take a look at four creative ways Triple H could make an impact in WWE before the year comes to an end.

#4. WWE's Visionary loses the gold

One of the MVPs of WWE in 2023 has been Seth Rollins. The Visionary has been the standard bearer on Monday Night RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion, with him defending the belt against all comers.

As Champion, Rollins has taken on many big names, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Damian Priest.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Seth Rollins stated how his title will look to overshadow the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns by him wanting to be a fighting champion, as opposed to the Tribal Chief, who has rarely defended his title this year.

"I’ve got people calling my world championship a secondary world championship. So now I’m out here trying to prove everybody wrong on that end. I’m not gonna be naïve and think that we ain’t got a lot of work to do. Establishing a new title is difficult work. It's a hard job, and somebody’s gotta do it. I am very honoured to have the responsibility to be the guy to do that." (H/T WrestleZone)

Having held the gold since May this year, it may now be time for Seth Rollins to drop the title to one of the many worthy challengers on RAW. While there are no more Premium Live Events in 2023, it would be a huge moment if he dropped the title on TV.

#3. Bayley can't keep control

In recent weeks, the faction Damage CTRL, consisting of Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Bayley, and the reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky, has seemed rather fragile on screen.

This has stemmed from the original leader, Bayley, being seemingly usurped by SKY, with the Japanese star even telling the Role Model not to be ringside during Kairi Sane's match on an episode of SmackDown.

With the friction within the group most likely to continue, do not be surprised if SKY and the rest of her closer allies kick the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion out of the very faction she created before 2023 is finished.

#2. The Judgment Day's numbers fade

Another group that seems like its days are numbered may be the Judgment Day. The faction has dominated WWE for all of 2023, with Rhea Ripley winning the Women's World title, Dominik Mysterio becoming the NXT North American Champion, Damian Priest capturing the Money In The Bank contract, and Finn Balor winning Tag Team gold alongside Priest as well.

Despite all their success, in recent weeks, many feel that with Priest being Mr. Money In The Bank, he may want to win gold outside of the group and become World Heavyweight Champion.

Before the group's issues, Priest was asked on WWE's The Bump whether there is a certain leader in Judgment Day or not.

"She (Rhea) is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously at times don’t act like ourselves. In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reigns of leading the guys in a certain way. Other times, when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. That’s the beauty about what we got going on." (H/T Fightful)

However, in the months after this interview, Priest has caused some controversy as he recently declared himself as the leader of the group on RAW. This statement did not sit too well with the rest of his cohorts. Therefore, we may see Priest being kicked out of the group before January 2024 comes around.

#1. CM Punk goes after RAW's biggest star

One of the greatest moments in WWE history came this past November as CM Punk made his triumphant return to the company.

While many are happy to see him back in World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time in almost a decade, some big names feel differently about his comeback.

Most notable is Seth Rollins, who recently took a verbal shot at CM Punk on a recent episode of RAW, where he hailed the former WWE Champion as a hypocrite.

"Get it out of your system because I’ll tell you what, I don’t want to spend one more second, one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite. So, instead of talking about someone who don’t matter at all, why don’t we talk about the thing that matters the most? Why don’t we talk about the title that for the last six months I’ve built into the most important championship in this entire industry," Rollins said. (H/T FOX News)

Whether it's in a match or a promo battle, it seems extremely likely that Rollins and CM Punk will meet face-to-face in the ring before the year is over.

