4 Ways Vince McMahon could book Batista on WWE RAW tonight

Will Batista destroy Vince McMahon on RAW tonight?

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Batista made a surprise return an attack Ric Flair ahead of his 70th birthday celebration to set up a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The following week, Batista chose not to show up on RAW and instead sent a message to The Game through video. Batista's supposed to be on RAW tonight and this could lead to fireworks.

How could WWE book The Animal tonight on RAW? Let's take a look at some of the scenarios that may play out.

#4 Baits Triple H by cornering Stephanie McMahon

Will Batista get to The Game through his wife?

First on our list of ways to book Batista is a way he can get to Triple H where The Game will fear it the most - his wife, Stephanie McMahon. Similar to how Randy Orton turned his attention to Stephanie McMahon to get inside The Game's head, Batista can do the same.

All he has to do is corner Stephanie McMahon in her office or find himself alone in the ring with her to be in a position where he can goad Triple H to come out and meet him on his own terms. Batista could do something like push Stephanie towards HHH when he came out to meet him and use that to lay the beat down on The Game.

#3 Batista doesn't show up

What if Batista doesn't show up?

If Batista does indeed want to continue his mind games with The Game in kayfabe, this is one way WWE could go although fans may see it as a little bit of a bait and switch. It will also be similar to what Batista did last week, sending a video message to Triple H instead of actually showing up.

