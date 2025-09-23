4 Ways Vince McMahon would've booked John Cena's WWE retirement tour better than Triple H

John Cena lost to Brock Lesnar at the 2025 WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event last weekend. That said, the Last Real Champion is nearing the end of his retirement tour, which kicked off earlier this year.

Ad

Chief Content Officer Triple H has seemingly been the driving force behind John Cena's retirement tour, as he is the man behind all the major creative decisions in WWE. Fans have shared mixed reactions to Cena's farewell tour so far, and many feel the Stamford-based promotion could have booked it better.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we will look at four ways Vince McMahon would have booked John Cena's retirement tour better than The Game.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

#4. No heel turn

The Cenation Leader turned heel for the first time since 2003 at this year's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. He joined forces with The Rock after Cody Rhodes rejected his offer.

A heel Cena beat The American Nightmare for the world title at WrestleMania 41. However, if Vince McMahon were still in power, he would have never turned John heel, as he had multiple opportunities to do so in the past but chose not to, wanting to book him as the ultimate babyface.

Ad

McMahon would have capitalized on Cena's massive popularity among young fans by booking him as a top face in his final run.

#3. Clean finishes

As part of his retirement tour, Cena has had massive bouts against many top stars. However, most of the matches haven't had a clean finish. Under Vince McMahon's creative leadership, the 17-time world champion would have brought back the Super Cena persona and fought in bouts with a clean climax.

Ad

#2. No R-Truth feud

John Cena faced R-Truth in a non-title singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025. The Last Real Champion managed to beat the veteran. However, many fans felt it was a filler bout that was not really needed.

McMahon would have never booked Truth vs. Cena in the first place. He would have allowed a rising talent to go up against the 17-time world champion.

Ad

#1. More exposure to younger WWE stars

Cena has faced many of his old rivals and veterans, such as Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and R-Truth, during his retirement tour. Surprisingly, he has competed against only a handful of young superstars despite having limited time left as an in-ring performer.

If Vince McMahon were calling the shots, he would have elevated younger stars such as Dominik Mysterio, Gunther, and Bron Breakker by booking them to share the ring with John Cena. In the past, many upstarts have benefited from working with the legend, including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Rusev.

With only three months left on his retirement tour, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!