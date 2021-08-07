4 ways WWE can be affected by a move back to the ThunderDome

In August 2020, WWE made their move to the state-of-the-art ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The residency lasted until the move to Tampa, before WWE returned to a touring schedule in July 2021. This was WWE's answer to combating the Covid-19 pandemic, still bringing their shows to life with virtual fans spread around the arena.

The move was a far cry from the shows WWE had been producing at their Performance Center. The ThunderDome really blew everybody's mind with just how it looked visually. Now that WWE is back touring with live fans in attendance at full capacity, things are looking promising.

Sadly, it is now being reported that WWE are looking at moving back to the WWE ThunderDome due to the rise of Covid cases in the United States. Mask mandates have already been reintroduced by some states. There is an internal concern that mass gatherings may be restricted, meaning WWE may have to keep the ThunderDome as their staple for the time being.

That being said, let's take a look at four ways the WWE could be affected by a move back to the ThunderDome.

#4 Moving back to the WWE ThunderDome a huge step back

WWE has seen a positive shift in momentum following their return to shows with a live audience. Having the fans back at events has been a breath of fresh air, and you can really see and feel just how much of a difference it makes.

The momentum, especially leading into WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, could be hampered. Despite some memorable moments, fans were growing increasingly frustrated with the ThunderDome concept towards its end, and there was a huge appetite to get back to a normal touring schedule.

WWE Executive Stephanie McMahon was quoted telling Variety:

"Even though we never went off the air and we continue to produce our content, even though we brought in nearly a million virtual fans over this time period through the ThunderDome with over 70 plus live shows, there’s still just such a huge component missing without fans physically in attendance." said Stephanie McMahon. (H/T Variety)

The huge component Stephanie mentioned would really take away a lot from the product, and even from the wrestlers in the ring. The wrestlers would have to readjust to a setting they themselves were probably tired of, and sadly now that could be facing them once again.

