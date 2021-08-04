WWE to follow mask mandate at SummerSlam

WWE is set to present SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on August 21. Initially, there were no strict COVID-19 protocols in place for the fans to abide by. However, now it seems that the fans in attendance will be required to wear masks to attend the show.

The announcement was made on WWE SummerSlam's event page through a pop-up message. It reads as follows:

"Allegiant Stadium takes the health and safety of its guests, employees, and staff very seriously. In response to rising COVID 19 cases, and in accordance with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask while inside the stadium. The State of Nevada & CDC do not currently require proof of vaccination to attend events. Allegiant Stadium's COVID 19 protocols are subject to change as additional information is discovered or provided by the State of Nevada & the CDC."

#SummerSlam event page now confirms all attendees must wear a mask to attend but do not have to be vaccinated. #WWE #SmackDown #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/BSPJRCypfw — John Clark (@johnrclark12) August 4, 2021

The news comes as a result of the government enforcing a mask mandate in Las Vegas. Based on a recent report from USA Today a few days ago, Nevada issued an emergency order stating that every individual is required to wear a face mask in public places whether they're vaccinated or not.

This protocol was enforced following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state of Nevada. As per The New York Times, Nevada has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases within the last month as they went from an average of 492 cases to 1051 cases within 30 days. According to a recent report from KLAS TV, the COVID-19 positivity rate has gone up to 14.9% over the weekend.

As of now, proof of vaccination is not required to attend WWE SummerSlam, but it is subject to change based on the trend in COVID-19 cases in Nevada.

WWE is building a stacked card for WWE SummerSlam

John Cena and Roman Reigns

SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest event of the year after WrestleMania. Given the conditions WrestleMania took place in, WWE has been building a stacked card for the biggest party of the summer.

As of now, only three matches have been confirmed: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship.

The All Mighty @fightbobby meets the legendary @Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at #SummerSlam.https://t.co/Ye3yJSUPME — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

There are other matches that are likely to take place at the show even though they haven't been officially announced yet. Edge and Seth Rollins have been feuding ever since Money in the Bank and SummerSlam is a suitable place for them to settle their rivalry. Sasha Banks recently returned and turned on Bianca Belair, setting up a possible WrestleMania rematch between the two.

Edited by Jack Cunningham