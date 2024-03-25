4 Ways WWE can finish The Road to WrestleMania XL with a bang

The Road to WrestleMania XL is approaching its final bend, and WWE is pulling all the aces out of their sleeves. CM Punk returns to RAW on March 25 before The Rock makes his return to the red brand one week later on the go-home episode. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns finally had a one-on-one confrontation during the latest episode of SmackDown, while there have been home invasions, contract signings, and beatdowns elsewhere.

The Stamford-based promotion is well and truly riding the wave of momentum, but they can still do more to send the buildup into overdrive. A few tweaks, escalations, and swerves just days before the event could up the ante on the "biggest WrestleMania of all time," making it even more must-see than it already is.

Here are four ways WWE can finish The Road To WrestleMania XL with a flourish:

#4: Book the few remaining top WWE Superstars without matches

Less than two weeks to WrestleMania XL, a number of top WWE Superstars are still not booked on either night of the iconic event. Stars such as 2k24 cover star Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Rey Mysterio are missing from the match card. It's hard to imagine all these established and rising stars missing The Show of Shows.

Thus, WWE needs to find ways to include them on the Show of Shows, whether by translating their current feuds into matches, putting them in showcase bouts, or booking them in non-competitive roles. Given that WrestleMania 39 featured 15 matches, many of these stars are likely to make it to the card, which will boost fan excitement.

#3: WWE could add stipulations to some of the WrestleMania XL matches

Ten matches have already been booked for WWE WrestleMania XL, with varying durations and intensities of build. Clashes like Sami Zayn versus Gunther revolve around gold, while bouts such as LA Knight versus AJ Styles are built on personal animosity. Others like IYO SKY versus Bayley combine both, while the Uso showdown is about sibling rivalry.

With this wide array of motivations, Triple H and Co. have an opportunity to sprinkle a unique flavor to some matches by adding stipulations to them. For example, many fans feel that Jey and Jimmy Uso's animosity runs too deep to be resolved in a normal match. They would like to see them have a street fight. Does the creative team agree? We'll just have to wait and see!

#2: CM Punk and other megastars having roles at WWE WrestleMania XL would add star power

WrestleMania XL is not lacking in star power as it stands. Not only will today's brightest stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins be in action, but both nights will be headlined by The Rock. However, there are still a number of active and retired megastars out there who could be available to boost The Show of Shows.

CM Punk has vowed to be in Philadelphia whether invited or not, while John Cena has proclaimed himself "free" on WrestleMania weekend. There have also been rumors that WWE has contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker to be at the event. Beyond company legends, celebrities like Meek Mill and Paramore have been invited as well.

Should all that star power be confirmed for 'Mania weekend, hype for the event could shoot into the stratosphere!

#1: A brawl between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins could bring the WWE Universe to their feet

The feud between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline has dominated the headlines on The Road to WrestleMania XL. Most have been thrilled to see The Rock return to villainous ways for the first time in two decades, providing a great foil for Rhodes' sympathetic efforts to finish his story. However, a section of the fanbase has been critical of the focus on promos and lack of physicality.

WWE could turn all this on its head by having a classic all-out brawl involving all four men. Furthermore, auxiliary elements involved in adjacent storylines, like Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso, could also get in on the action. The Great One getting physical, in particular, would help reassure the audience of his ring-readiness since he has been out of action for 11 years.

If the WWE Universe went crazy for The American Nightmare and People's Champion exchanging slaps, imagine how wild they would go for a brawl! The same formula could even be translated to Damage CTRL's feud with Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.