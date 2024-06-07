4 ways WWE can heat up Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Title reign before SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion has got off to a solid start. After a storybook victory at WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare's first two defenses were incredible. However, many feel they haven't had the strongest build-up.

As a result, Rhodes' run with the title is yet to kick into high gear. With SummerSlam fast approaching and the 'Mania honeymoon period over, Triple H and Co. need to up the ante. Now the question remains, how can they put some momentum into The American Nightmare's reign heading into SummerSlam, which is considered by many as the company's second-biggest PLE?

Here are four ways WWE could heat up Cody Rhodes' reign before The Biggest Party Of The Summer

#4. More storylines with personal stakes would benefit Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title reign

AJ Styles' "fake retirement" angle has brought some much-needed urgency to Cody Rhodes' reign

The first two defenses of Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion were incredible matches. The American Nightmare put on technical clinics with AJ Styles and Logan Paul in front of two hot international crowds, kicking off his reign on a proper note. However, the rivalries that these matches were built on were arguably not as compelling as the bouts themselves.

Going forward, The American Nightmare's rivalries need stronger stories behind them to make fans care more about title defense outcomes. This will generate more buzz around his reign, allowing him to arrive at The Biggest Party of the Summer red hot. AJ Styles' fake retirement angle was a great step in the right direction.

#3. Cody Rhodes might need a manager to kick his Undisputed WWE Title reign into high gear

Amidst his King and Queen Of The Ring feud with Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes noted in an interview that he always seems to find himself outnumbered. The Undisputed WWE Champion cited the United States champion bringing an entourage to their contract signing as an example, then proceeded to tease hiring a manager to back him up.

Days later, it was revealed that Arn Anderson, who managed him in AEW, was at the end of his contract with Tony Khan's company. This set off rumors that the WWE Hall of Famer could reprise the same role under Triple H. The addition of a manager, be it Anderson or any other legendary name in the business, could be a huge boost to The American Nightmare's presentation heading into SummerSlam.

The only concern would be how having a manager would fit in with the ultimate babyface champion

#2. A massive heel turn on WWE SmackDown could make Cody Rhodes' reign more compelling

When Roman Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Champion, he was the biggest heel on SmackDown. Reigns' long tyrannical rule over the division meant that most of the rest of the roster had to turn babyface to feed him more opponents. Now that Cody Rhodes has dethroned him, he finds himself with too many allies and not enough compelling opponents.

This means that sooner or later, top stars like Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens, who are his most compelling would-be opponents, will have to turn heel. This will put his reign in more jeopardy, creating multiple compelling conflicts and giving fans more reason to watch. As the company builds towards the huge stadium show in Cleveland, these turns can't come soon enough.

#1. The Rock returning to WWE would do wonders for Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam prospects

Cody Rhodes holds arguably the most prestigious title in WWE if not the entire business. He is expected to be in the main events of the company's biggest shows, among which SummerSlam ranks near the very top. Heading into the 2024 edition of the iconic PLE, there are plenty of dream opponents that fans would love to see him face, including the likes of Randy Orton.

One man who tops most fans' fantasy booking lists is The Rock, who has unfinished WrestleMania XL business with The American Nightmare. The Final Boss pinned Rhodes on Night One of The Show of Shows, and was the first to confront him on the RAW after. The duo promised to meet again, having shared great animosity in the months prior involving slaps, personal family barbs, and blood.

The Undisputed Champion needs to get his win back, and if the plan is for The Great One to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, then Summerslam is the best stage for Rhodes' redemption. Should The Rock come back on the road to Cleveland, The American Nightmare's reign will have well and truly kicked into overdrive.

