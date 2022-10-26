4 ways WWE can raise the profile of the 24/7 Championship

WWE has been on an upward trajectory for the last few months. Triple H and his team have turned most of what they have touched into gold. From returning superstars to White Rabbit stuff, they have made the product that much better.

However, as good a job as everyone has been doing, you'd be lying if you said the WWE product is perfect. There is still some way to go to get there, and that can happen if they iron out some minor negatives. One of them is the 24/7 Championship, which has been non-existent on the main roster as of late.

The 24/7 Championship was a running gag during Vince McMahon's time at the helm. It was a fun and innovative idea but was reduced to a minor role following his retirement. However, there are ways to salvage it and make it relevant again. As such, we put on our thinking caps and give you four ways WWE can raise the profile of the 24/7 Championship.

#4 On our list of ways WWE can raise the profile of the 24/7 Championship: Unify it with another championship

24/7 multiplied by two, maybe?

This may be a bit of a cheatcode, but it's a tried and tested one. Every time WWE unifies two championships, the appeal and prestige of the resulting title is increased. While the 24/7 Championship is a fun and harmless title, everyone will take it seriously if it's merged with another title.

No one is asking for the 24/7 title to be made part of the world championship. Any secondary or tertiary champion can be unified with this one, making it a much bigger deal than it is at the moment.

#3 Reward superstars for being the 24/7 Champion

If we are really being blunt, one of the biggest reasons the 24/7 Championship failed to become a success is the fact that fans are not invested in the titleholders. Whoever holds the belt might as well be holding Braun Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble title (remember that?).

At least The Monster Among Men had to eliminate a dozen men for it, which is more than what any 24/7 Champion in history could say.

As such, WWE should give incentives and rewards to superstars who hold the 24/7 Championship. A shot at the Intercontinental/United States/Tag Team Championships seems like a solid reward for a dominant 24/7 Champion. This would make the title a gateway belt worth fighting for and put the spotlight on a lot of superstars.

#2 Have it defended in innovative matches

While we get that the 24/7 Championship is not a title to be taken seriously, it could be given more of a spotlight. The innovative gimmick should be backed with innovative matches to make it seem like a fun addition to the main roster.

WWE could have cinematic matches for the 24/7 title. We have no doubt that fans will give this idea a positive reception. The company excelled with these visual spectacles during the COVID-19 era. They should consider bringing the idea back and extrapolating it to the most wacky settings and contests with the 24/7 title at stake.

#1 Have a dominant superstar hold on to it for a long time

Look no further than Bobby Lashley's recent United States Championship run to see how a dominant champion can elevate a title to dizzying heights. He took on all comers and beat them, with fans getting behind him and looking forward to his matches every week. By the time he lost to Seth Rollins, the championship seemed like a much bigger deal.

WWE could employ the same formula for the 24/7 Championship and improve its credibility. Putting it on a dominant superstar like Omos or Rhea Ripley will ensure that no one can take it off them for a while. Meanwhile, the champion can work towards making it a prize worth fighting for.

This move also has the added benefit of making the current champion appear on all shows and defend it wherever they go. This will not only increase the prestige of the title but also make the eventual dethroning a moment to remember.

