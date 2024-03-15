4 Ways WWE can rectify the conclusion to Sami Zayn’s RAW match

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW featured an epic Gauntlet Match. The bout saw six of the most talented performers on the red brand clash with the hopes of earning a shot at Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

The six competitors in action were Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable. The final two in the bout were Gable and Zayn, with The Underdog from The Underground ultimately winning.

While one would expect most fans to be happy that Sami Zayn won the bout, given his immense popularity, there was a surprising level of backlash on social media over the finish to the bout. Many believed that Chad Gable should have won the bout instead.

This reaction had to be unexpected to those behind the scenes, and it may lead to a change in direction or some other attempt to correct the end of the bout.

Below are four ways WWE can rectify the conclusion to Sami Zayn's RAW match.

#4. Adam Pearce could have Sami Zayn and Chad Gable go one-on-one for the spot

Adam Pearce on RAW

During WWE RAW, the crowd seemed to support and cheer for both Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. However, there is certainly a sizeable portion of the online community who seem to prefer Gable because of his rich history with Gunther.

Adam Pearce could, as a result of this, make a big announcement on RAW at the request of the honorable Sami Zayn. The WWE General Manager could give Chad Gable another chance to earn his spot at WrestleMania by having him go one-on-one with Sami Zayn.

Without any other competitors involved, Sami and Chad could fight in order to determine who the better competitor is. From there, the winner can proceed to battle Gunther at The Show of Shows. Win or lose, Gable being kept in the loop could help satisfy some fans.

#3. Chad Gable could be added to the match at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

There is an alternative to the two clashing for a shot at Gunther's title. Instead of either Sami Zayn or Chad Gable battling the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40, both men could end up fighting The Ring General in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE could rectify the controversy following RAW by adding Chad Gable to the match. This would then make a very interesting dynamic, as Gunther would be forced to defend his belt in a multi-person match for the second year in a row.

As for the reasoning behind adding Gable, many fans have pointed out on social media that The Alpha Academy member didn't have his shoulders properly down on the mat for the three count. Adam Pearce or even Triple H could have reviewed the tape and decided that Gable didn't lose fairly, but Sami didn't intentionally cheat. As a result, the fair move may be to include both men in the bout.

#2. Gable could do something else big at The Show of Shows

Expand Tweet

There is a lot of focus on Chad Gable and WWE before WrestleMania 40. Many want to see him have a spot on the match card on April 6 or 7. The best chance for this to happen was seemingly in a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

While that match makes the most sense and is a contest everybody wanted to see, Sami Zayn winning doesn't mean Gable has to miss WrestleMania altogether. Instead, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion could still compete at the event, but in a different match.

For example, the Gauntlet Match from RAW also featured Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh. All four men are very talented. Gable could potentially clash with Bronson or Shinsuke for a future title opportunity, or all five men could clash in a Fatal Five-Way. Ultimately, Gable could still have a spotlight performance at WrestleMania.

#1. Gunther could retain at WrestleMania and later lose to Chad Gable

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable wrestling at the biggest show of the year is a must for some WWE fans, but the reality is that it might not happen. The promotion is stacked with talent; not everybody can fit on the card.

Despite that, Gable may still have his moment. Many believe he's the rightful person to dethrone Gunther, but that could still happen. It just might not happen next month. Instead, the bout could happen at a later date.

For example, if Gunther manages to retain his championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, Gable and The Ring General could clash at Backlash France. That could be where the Olympian finally defeats his seemingly unbeatable rival.

Poll : Do you want to see Chad Gable challenge for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion