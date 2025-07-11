4 ways WWE can save LA Knight

LA Knight and Jey Uso grew in popularity in WWE on different brands. As Main Event Jey rose up the ranks on RAW and eventually became World Heavyweight Champion, Knight somewhat paralleled his success on SmackDown.

However, despite both stars winning midcard gold, The Megastar hasn't won a major championship yet. He's still one of the most popular WWE Superstars regardless of brand.

Feuding with a star like Seth Rollins makes it seem like Knight is still a priority for bookers. However, what happens if he loses to The Visionary instead of overcoming one of the company's top heels?

Hence, in this article, we discuss four ways in which WWE can save LA Knight:

#4. He could beat Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event

A huge way bookers can immediately save LA Knight's prospects as a main-event star would be by beating Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. Currently, The Visionary has been positioned as one of the top heels on RAW.

His group targeted several top babyfaces such as CM Punk, Penta, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, among others. The new heel faction also determined the outcome of Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, helping The Visionary capture the MITB briefcase this year.

Although Knight was collateral damage at Money in the Bank, he remains one of WWE's top faces, and a victory over the leader of a rising heel faction would do wonders for The Megastar.

#3. A big singles match at SummerSlam?

Since LA Knight is one of WWE's top faces, he's often featured in some of the biggest PLEs. He defended the US Championship at WrestleMania 41 and competed in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Facing Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event could be just the first showdown in a series of major matches. The biggest WWE feuds usually last three PLEs.

Whatever happens this weekend could lead to a higher-stakes match at a bigger stage like SummerSlam.

#2. LA Knight could turn heel

It may be a counterintuitive move, but LA Knight could turn heel to finally capture that elusive World Championship in WWE. He started his run as a loud-talking heel, but his promos endeared him to fans.

Jey Uso, Penta, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn are among the top faces on RAW, while SmackDown has names like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, among others.

As long as they're babyfaces on SmackDown, Knight will have trouble overtaking their spots. Turning heel could refresh feuds for both sides.

#1. He could finally win a major WWE Championship

With Knight already feuding with one of RAW's top heels, why not pivot to battling one of its other major villains?

If The Megastar gets past Rollins and his minions somehow, and Gunther dispatches of Goldberg, The Ring General will need a worthy adversary for SummerSlam.

Knight won't likely be put over against Rhodes or John Cena, but Gunther lost to Jey Uso, poking a hole in his once-bulletproof aura.

Most stars are validated after winning a major title, like Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, and others. Knight adding a World Title reign to his resume would validate his work and the faith fans have put into him each week.

