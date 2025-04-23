4 ways WWE can top the RAW after WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown

WWE Monday Night RAW this week was a very memorable show. The show came after WrestleMania weekend, where World Wrestling Entertainment broke numerous records, despite mixed opinions from critics.

Ad

The show featured major surprises. One of the most notable was the return of Rusev, but JD McDonagh also made a comeback. Additionally, new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, Becky Lynch turned heel, Pat McAfee was brutally attacked, and Bron Breakker joined Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

It was an all-time great show, but now all eyes are on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. Fans are expecting the big show to deliver in the same way that the RAW after WrestleMania did.

Ad

Trending

What can the promotion do to make sure the blue brand lives up to the hype? A few major returns could do the trick, as could a shocking betrayal, but one that has also been built up over time. This article will tackle a handful of ways SmackDown can match RAW this week.

Below are four ways WWE can top the RAW after WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown.

#4. Aleister Black can be revealed as the man behind the mysterious vignettes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black is a former WWE star who has spent the last several years in All Elite Wrestling competing as Malakai Black. Prior to leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, Black was an NXT Champion. Unfortunately, he was later released by Vince McMahon, which led him to AEW.

Recently, there have been vignettes airing on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that are both cryptic and creepy. Given that Black has been released from All Elite Wrestling, it is assumed that he is the person behind these vignettes.

Ad

In the teasers, the date of this Friday's SmackDown is shown. This could mean that much like Rusev on RAW, Aleister will make his World Wrestling Entertainment return on SmackDown. That should certainly get the people talking.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks can finally show back up again

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks is a WWE stable that debuted just last year, although each member had been in the company in some way or form in the past. The group includes Uncle Howdy as the leader, and he is joined by Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan.

The group has been absent for months now, however. They were previously part of Monday Night RAW but were moved to Friday Night SmackDown through the WWE Transfer Window. They are yet to debut on the blue brand, however.

Ad

That could change on Friday. The Wyatt Sicks could show up and shockingly target The Miz and Carmelo Hayes or start a rivalry with someone new entirely. The popular group returning would certainly feel important, which is what SmackDown needs.

#2. Fraxiom could be called up to WWE's main roster

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fraxiom is the best tag team in the world, bar none. The duo is made up of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, two WWE stars who were recently the NXT Tag Team Champions. They just dropped the titles to Hank & Tank during WrestleMania weekend.

Given that the duo lost the NXT Tag Team Titles at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver and then didn't appear on this week's NXT episode, there is a chance the two are main roster bound. In fact, they could even appear on SmackDown this Friday.

Ad

If they do, Axiom and Nathan Frazer could be involved in the TLC Match set for the show featuring The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and The Street Profits. Alternatively, they could have a match against Legado del Fantasma or Pretty Deadly to show off their talents.

#1. The New Bloodline could destroy Jacob Fatu with a few additions

The New Bloodline is a stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, although they dropped that name, led by Solo Sikoa. He has been joined by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa as the full-time members.

Ad

Jacob Fatu has been going out on his own lately and even won the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania. On SmackDown, however, he could be betrayed by the other members of The New Bloodline, and specifically Solo Sikoa.

The issue is that both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are out due to injuries. While Loa might be back, Solo will need help. The monster Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i, however, could make the jump from the Performance Center as members of The New Bloodline.

From there, Solo, Hikuleo, Lance, and Tonga, if he can return, can beat down Fatu. This would turn The Samoan Werewolf babyface, and he would then have to fight the group on his own moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More