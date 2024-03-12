4 ways WWE can utilize Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40

Heading into WrestleMania XL, the narrative is set around superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Rock. While these superstars aren't wrong in getting the attention they receive, a major superstar who is being ignored is Damian Priest.

Damian Priest or as he is popularly known as Señor Money in the Bank these days, will certainly be a dark horse at The Showcase of the Immortals. At the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Judgment Day member can use his Money in the Bank briefcase in many different ways to manipulate the outcome of some massive matches.

In this article, we will look at four ways Damian Priest can use his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40:

#4. Damian Priest can cash in on Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Before Sami Zayn could win the right to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40, The Judgment Day seemed interested in fighting the Austrian. While Dominik Mysterio was up for the task last week on RAW, he suffered a painful loss to the Austrian. This is something Damian Priest could look to avenge.

Given the chances of him winning a world championship seem unlikely, Damian could look to win his first singles title in WWE by capturing the Intercontinental Championship. Hence, when Sami Zayn and Gunther are done fighting, Damian could cash in and become the champion at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Damian Priest can distract Seth Rollins to help Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

On the most recent edition of RAW, Seth Rollins told Drew McIntyre that he was the least of his worries heading into WrestleMania XL. If Rollins said this to play mind games, then it's a different matter. However, if he really does think that the Scotsman is the least of his troubles, then he's surely in for a huge surprise.

At WrestleMania, Damian Priest could once again align with Drew McIntyre to cause distraction for Rollins. If McIntyre wins, then it's mission accomplished for Damian. However, even if he loses, Damian could still benefit as this distraction could set up a match between him and Rollins at Backlash.

#2. Cashes in on the winner of Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre

If causing distraction isn't something Damian Priest wants to do, he can take things a step further by cashing in on the winner of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. On Monday Night RAW, Damian has shown interest in winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

While he has tried to achieve the same on many occasions, he has not yet seen success. Therefore, at WrestleMania XL, the 2023 Money in the Bank winner could cash in his contract once and for all.

#1. Surprises everyone by cashing in on the winner of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

As mentioned above, Damian Priest has mainly shown interest in winning Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title. While his interest seems genuine, there is always a chance it could just be mind games, and his sight is instead set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If that's the case, the WWE Universe could witness Damian cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes. While the chances of him winning against either man are slim, he will shock wrestling fans if he does try to pull off something like this.

How do you think Señor Money in the Bank will cash in on his contract? What other possibilities are possible? Discuss below!