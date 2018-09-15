Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 ways WWE could book Cody Rhodes if he ever returns

Aryan Tiwari
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    15 Sep 2018, 16:45 IST

Cody Rhodes- The Masterm
Cody Rhodes - The Mastermind behind All IN

Online fans are no strangers to Cody Rhodes. Son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, "The American Nightmare" was featured as a second generation superstar in WWE. After leaving the company in 2016, Cody showed his true potential to the world.

He has been a prominent member of the world famous 'Bullet Club' and one of the main masterminds behind the successful 'ALL IN' show. As at writing, Cody is also the NWA Champion. It was believed that Cody left WWE as he felt that he was not being used properly.

After having a successful run in the indies, it is quite possible that Vince will try to bring Cody 'back home'. If Cody does return, would he use the 'Stardust' gimmick? Or will he be featured in a completely different way, given that he would have considerable amount of creative control?

#1 As part of a new tag team on Raw

En
Cody Rhodes is a former WWE Tag Team Champion

If Cody does return, there are many possibilities open for him. He could return to WWE in a tag team alongside his brother Goldust. This also gives Goldust screen time, and maybe he can work on-screen as Dustin Rhodes.

A return to the old 'Stardust/Goldust' gimmick could work too. A reunion of Cody Rhodes and Goldust can surely revive the RAW tag team scene, which has been a complete joke with the B-Team as champions.

#2 The old 'Cody Rhodes' moniker

﻿Enter caption
"The American Nightmare" is a former 2x Intercontinental Champion

Cody could also return in the old 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes gimmick. He has a lot of potential as a singles superstar, and could surely be a main-eventer. He could be featured both as a heel as well as a face.

He could have exciting feuds with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live, or can steal the show with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, or Kevin Owens. He may even improve on the gimmick and make it better.

What if Cody Rhodes returns to WWE?
