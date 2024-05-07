4 Ways WWE made NXT call-ups look strong in their first main roster appearance

During last week's Draft, the WWE promoted some of the top NXT stars to the main roster. We saw Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Lyra Valkyria move to RAW while Carmelo Hayes was drafted to SmackDown.

In their first main roster appearance, the four superstars made a statement and showed their great potential.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what we saw from them after the WWE Draft.

#4. Bron Breakker approaching Adam Pearce for a spot in the King of the Ring tournament

Bron Breakker wants to make a statement on the ring after moving to RAW in the Draft. The former NXT Champion teased a feud with Sheamus in the April 29 episode of the red brand while he approached General Manager Adam Pearce to become part of the King of the Ring tournament.

Still, we don't expect to see him enter the tournament unless another superstar cannot compete. Thus, we should wait to see whether he will interfere in Sheamus' match against Gunther to start a feud with the Celtic Warrior.

#3. Carmelo Hayes going up against Cody Rhodes in the first official SmackDown match

Carmelo Hayes stepped up in his first appearance on SmackDown and challenged the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to a match.

Hayes did his best to upset the reigning champion, but Rhodes eventually won the match. Still, the former NXT star showed that he is championship material, and it remains to be seen what path the company has for him and whether he will challenge for a mid-card title.

#2. Ilja Dragunov advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament

Ilja Dragunov continued to impress after moving to RAW and claimed his second victory. This time, he defeated Ricochet and moved to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Given his momentum, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE has him move to the Finals and challenge Gunther, which would help reignite the feud between the two former NXT Superstars.

#1. Lyra Valkyria coming out for a save; wins her debut match on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria stole the spotlight in her RAW debut. First, she saved reigning WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, who was being assaulted by Damage CTRL after her segment with No.1 contender Liv Morgan.

Then, she defeated Dakota Kai and moved to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament on RAW. She will now take on Zoey Stark for a spot in the Final of the RAW side of the contest.