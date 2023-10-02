4 ways WWE NXT is currently outperforming RAW and SmackDown

The WWE product is on fire at the moment. Not only was the company recently acquired in a massive $21bn merger but ticket sales and ratings are very strong, and they can't stop attracting AND making new stars. The promotion seems to be firing on all cylinders heading into the tail end of 2023, and all three rosters are putting on consistently entertaining shows.

Even WWE NXT, despite being the de facto "third/developmental" brand, is giving RAW and SmackDown a run for their money in many aspects. Shawn Michaels' youthful troupe of stars seems hungrier and more exciting than the two main shows at times, leading some (including HBK himself) to label it the best weekly TV show in the business.

What's the Orlando-based brand doing better than its illustrious counterparts?

Here are four ways WWE NXT is outdoing RAW and SmackDown at the moment

#4 WWE NXT's women's division is currently better-received by fans than RAW's and SmackDown's

Expand Tweet

WWE's main roster women's divisions have endured a rocky reception in recent months. In fact, it's difficult to remember a time when fans were generally happy with both main rosters' singles and tag team divisions. The latter, in particular, has been hit by poor booking, shortage of teams and sometimes straight-up bad luck, failing to catch fire in the four years since its titles were inaugurated.

NXT has not had any such problems. Its female singles stars regularly main-event weekly episodes and headlined the No Mercy Premium Live Event. You won't find complaints about women's segments or matches being cut or postponed on the white and gold brand, neither will its champions be accused of not defending their championships.

Interactions with established stars like Becky Lynch has definitely helped, but the native members of the division have held up their end of the bargain.

#3 WWE NXT is experiencing more viewership growth than RAW and SmackDown

Expand Tweet

WWE has recently seen an upward trend in television viewership due to growing interest in its product under the Triple H regime. With The Bloodline, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, and Damage CTRL all taking their game to new heights on the main roster, RAW and SmackDown have become must-see programs. Yet, NXT seems to be outdoing them both.

With its mix of fresh talent with unbelievable athleticism and hungry underutilized veterans, the third brand has seen huge year-on-year viewership leaps that even RAW and SmackDown cannot match. Top main roster stars like Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch deserve credit for bringing eyeballs to the brand, but the coaches, creative team and talent are the most responsible for this upturn.

With the likes of AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Monday Night RAW itself struggling to keep viewers, WWE NXT deserves many flowers for its current growth.

#2 WWE NXT has more storytelling variety than RAW and SmackDown

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest criticisms that has been levied against WWE RAW and SmackDown of late is over-reliance on the same core of main event stars. Many a fan has complained about The Bloodline hogging time on the blue brand, or The Judgment Day doing the same on RAW. The latter, in particular, has been guilty of milking its top heel faction's conflict with the same four babyfaces for months.

NXT cannot be accused of the same, with the likes of of Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Wes Lee, and Lyra Valkyria all getting the spotlight in varied feuds. The third brand also has a greater variety of match formats, storytelling styles, and characters than its counterparts. In terms of injecting variety into its product, the Tuesday Show has truly set itself apart.

#1 WWE NXT arguably has better in-ring action than its main roster counterparts

Expand Tweet

Ever since Triple H took over the reins of WWE main roster creative, general fan consensus has been that the quality of in-ring action has improved. No longer are RAW and SmackDown riddled with three-minute filler matches with DQ finishes to set up PLE matches. Dream bouts like Asuka vs. Iyo Sky are now regularly featured on weekly television, leading to 20+ minute "bangers" that fans love.

However, it still does feel like the main roster enforces a "safe" style to protect its performers from burnout and unnecessary injuries. This makes sense, since WWE main roster stars work arguably the most grueling television and live event schedule in the industry today.

Thus, when the younger, hungrier and fresher roster on Tuesdays works a riskier style, it produces an in-ring product that arguably blows the main roster away. That's why a WWE NXT star like Dragon Lee comes to RAW and arguably has the Match Of The Night quite easily.

