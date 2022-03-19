4 ways WWE RAW was the better show this week, and 3 why it was SmackDown

WWE is in full swing as we approach this year's highly-anticipated WrestleMania. The card for the event is shaping up pretty nicely, and it promises to be quite a spectacle.

Following the completion of this week's television programs, we are only a couple of RAWs and SmackDowns away from the two-night extravaganza.

Speaking of this week's shows, both the red and blue brands made significant advancements in storylines. Although both episodes were quite satisfactory, there are certain things one did better than the other.

On our list, we will discuss the 4 ways WWE RAW was the better show this week (& 3 why it was SmackDown).

Which show did you like more this week? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

#7. RAW: RAW Tag Titles got much more attention

Randy Orton and Montez Ford stare off.

RK-Bro reclaimed the RAW Tag Team Championship from Alpha Academy in a triple threat match which also involved Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The former two teams have already been the highlight of WWE for a couple of months, and they continued with their impressive performances this week as well.

Additionally, fans got to see the serious side of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins when the former was ready to go toe-to-toe with Randy Orton. The tag team gold of the red brand is getting more powerful than that of SmackDown.

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, the contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, chalked up an impressive victory. But The Usos are still being overshadowed by Roman Reigns, which is damaging the title's credibility.

#6. SmackDown: Pat McAfee's promo

WWE is over-relying on celebrities this time for WrestleMania. Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee have their matches already announced. While fans aren't very enthusiastic about their matches in comparison to other bouts, McAfee's recent promo has certainly made things interesting.

He came out to apologize to Austin Theory, his WrestleMania opponent, but instead insulted him in every way possible. This was a great way to advance the feud, with Vince McMahon as a central figure.

#5. RAW: The Bianca-Becky feud is shaping up better than Ronda-Charlotte

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair had a segment on this week's SmackDown where The Queen managed to put The Baddest Woman on the Planet through the announce table. While this was a great segment, its RAW counterpart was significantly better.

Becky Lynch ambushed Bianca Belair following the latter's victory over Doudrop. She took revenge for the whiplash Belair gave her at MSG. Their feud has revolved around The EST's hair and The Man has now been teasing cutting it off. The hype for the next edition of WWE RAW has certainly increased following this confrontation.

#4. SmackDown: Butch and Rige Holland impressed on the blue brand

Fans were totally upset about WWE changing Pete Dunne's name to Butch. The former NXT UK Champion made a decent debut last week when he sided himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

He did the same this week as well, where his continuous distractions helped Holland in his match against Kofi Kingston. SmackDown did an impressive job of pushing Butch and Ridge Holland as considerable threats while Kofi Kingston maintained his legitimacy.

Meanwhile, RAW had Omos and Commander Azeez locking horns where the former completely squashed the latter. It wasn't a great way to handle the more mobile giant.

#3. RAW: Edge addressing the WWE Universe with a new theme

The Rated-R Superstar Edge.

Edge recently had a shift in personalities when AJ Styles accepted his WrestleMania challenge. It was an appropriate decision by WWE to bring one of the best heels to his villainous deeds.

His new character is like no other previous gimmick, and The Rated-R Superstar is all set to judge Styles at WrestleMania. He even entered the stage with a new theme song that best suits his new style. The Hall of Famer was the highlight of WWE this week.

#2. SmackDown: The Beast Unleashed

Brock Lesnar with a forklift.

It may have sounded surprising two or three years back when Brock Lesnar opened or even appeared on SmackDown. But things have changed now because The Cowboy Lesnar has been impressing his fans full-time.

The Bloodline forgot on this week's SmackDown that Brock Lesnar still had The Beast inside him and they had to face the repercussions. Lesnar's forklift was a sight of terror for Roman Reigns, who had to flee the arena. SmackDown was certainly superior to RAW in terms of backstage chaos.

#1. RAW had a better main event

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens exchanging blows.

All's well that ends well. This has been quite true about WWE shows as fans usually remember the main event as the highlight of the show.

On that front, RAW was miles better than its counterpart. While Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston on SmackDown was a decent match, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens on RAW was bigger and better.

Firstly, no one expected the two friends to collide. Furthermore, the show talked about Rollins not having a match at WrestleMania and his desperation to have one.

The match itself was a worthy rematch to WrestleMania 36 and this time a talk show with Steve Austin was at stake. Owens won the match and commentators announced that Rollins' hopes were 'dashed' and it was an absolute 'nightmare'.

Both are a nod to Cody Rhodes' previous gimmicks, and it may be a perfect way to set up the dream match between Rhodes and Rollins that has been rumored for a while now.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Which show was better this week? RAW SmackDown 38 votes so far