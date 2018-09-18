Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Weirdest and Absurd Randy Orton Injuries No One Saw Coming

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.72K   //    18 Sep 2018, 09:59 IST

Randy Orton has suffered some weird injuries throughout his career
Randy Orton is one of those wrestlers who usually wrestles in very safe matches. He does not climb to the top rope for anything other than a Superplex, and his RKO is also an excellent but safe Finishing move.

The Viper is one of those wrestlers in WWE, whose style does not endanger anyone. He has received a lot of negative feedback from the fans due to his excessive use of rest holds during his matches, and he has even had Twitter Battles with the likes of Bubba Ray Dudley, over diving in the Independent Scene. The way he has been portrayed by the company is a 'methodical, slow-paced' wrestler, who dismantles his opponents regularly.

Unfortunately, despite being one of the safest wrestlers in the company, Orton has injured himself in some of the weirdest possible ways. In this article, we will look into four of the weirdest ways the Viper has injured himself.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#4 The Foot in a Hole

Randy Orton landed with his foot in the hole of the announce desk
Randy Orton and announce tables don't have the best relationships. More often than not, his RKOs hit the announce table with a sudden snap, and the table does not break. While this has irritated the Viper in the past, what happened in 2011 went to another level altogether.

Possibly one of his more light-hearted injuries on this list, Orton was facing Demon Kane. Kane had cleared the announce table and tried to Chokeslam the Viper on top of it. Orton somehow managed to reverse it and landed on it feet first. He kicked away Kane, but the very next moment his foot went down a hole in the announce table.

The table overturned, and Orton was left hurt and in pain, but he shook it off with a maniacal laugh, but the grimace that followed made it obvious how badly hurt he was.

