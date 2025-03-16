4 weirdest WWE WrestleMania matches that fans don't remember

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, and it has been for a long time. The company first formed under a different name in the 1950s, and through different ownership and titles, the promotion still exists to this very day.

The biggest show that World Wrestling Entertainment puts on each year is WrestleMania. The first-ever event was in 1985, and it has taken place yearly ever since. Eventually, the show became so big that it is now a two-night spectacle.

Some of the greatest matches of all time have taken place at The Show of Shows. Notably, there have also been some major duds. Some weird or bad matches are well remembered, but there are some that fans most likely forgot or never knew existed.

This article will take a look at the four weirdest WrestleMania matches. This includes a bizarre celebrity bout, a unique stipulation match, and a contest that featured a child. What weird matches have fans likely forgotten?

Below are four of the weirdest WWE WrestleMania matches that fans don't remember.

#4. WWE had a Blindfold Match at WrestleMania 7

WWE WrestleMania VII took place on March 24th, 1991. The pay-per-view aired live from the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. Around 16,000 fans were in attendance for the show.

The WWE event is likely best remembered for Hulk Hogan battling Sgt. Slaughter in the main event over the WWF Championship. With that being said, there was a bizarre match between Jake Roberts and Rick Martel on the show.

Jake Roberts and The Model battled in a Blindfold Match. For around 8 minutes, the two had a hood over their heads that obstructed their vision. It was a silly match without much action. In the end, Jake "found" Martel and hit a DDT for the win. This match was extremely forgettable.

#3. Mick Foley competed in a Tag Team Dumpster Match at WrestleMania 14

The next entry on this list comes from WWE WrestleMania 14. The big show took place on March 29th, 1998. It was held at The FleetCenter in Boston, Massachusetts. This WrestleMania had 19,000 fans in attendance.

This show isn't exactly well remembered for being high quality. Still, it had one of the more strange WWE matches in WrestleMania history. Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie teamed up to take on Road Dogg Jesse James and Billy Gunn in a Tag Team Dumpster Match.

The rules of the match are that both members of a team need to be thrown into a dumpster with the lid shut for the bout to end. Thanks to help from a fork lift, Chainsaw Charlie aka Terry Funk and Cactus Jack were able to trap The New Age Outlaws for the win in a bizarre bout.

#2. The Big Show competed in a Sumo Match at WrestleMania 21

WWE WrestleMania 21 was the start of a new era for World Wrestling Entertainment. This event was held on April 3rd, 2005, and it aired live on pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Over 20,000 fans were in attendance for a show that featured one of the more bizarre spectacles of all time. Future WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend The Big Show went one-on-one with sumo legend Akebono.

The two monsters battled it out in a one-minute Sumo Match, which Big Show promptly lost. Needless to say, it is no surprise that he went on to briefly leave the company a year and a half later following a stint on the ECW brand.

#1. Braun Strowman teamed up with a child at WrestleMania 34

The final entry on this week's list jumps ahead nearly a decade and a half. WWE presented WrestleMania 34 on April 8th, 2018, live from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While the other matches on this list were bizarre or just plain odd thanks to the stipulations attached, this entry is strange for a different reason. WWE had a 10-year-old boy win the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Braun Strowman was adamant that he could defeat The Bar, even with a fan as his partner. He chose Nicholas, son of referee John Cone. Braun then destroyed Cesaro and Sheamus so that he and the 10-year-old child could win tag team gold together. They vacated the belts shortly thereafter.

