4 women who have been linked with a WWE return

WWE's women's division is undergoing a mixed bag of fortunes at the moment. While the RAW side is fairly strong with good title feuds and many interesting characters, the SmackDown roster is in dire need of a shakeup. The NXT division might be the best-booked in the entire company, with a good balance of strong champions and non-title storylines.

As a whole, the company's women's division could do with a few more stars. A few former WWE Superstars have been linked with returning to the company, especially with the Royal Rumble season approaching. They could be the breath of fresh air needed to revive the flailing momentum of the division.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four women that have been linked with a return to the company.

#4: Chelsea Green could be returning to WWE as Toxic Attraction's new leader

Nano Garcia @NanoGarcia505 Chelsea Green To Lead Toxic Attraction On The Main Roster? Chelsea Green To Lead Toxic Attraction On The Main Roster? https://t.co/EOayFHQziB

Chelsea Green competed in WWE from 2018 to 2021 before getting released before really hitting her stride on the main roster. The former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion returned to the independent scene and grew from strength to strength alongside real-life husband Matt Cardona. Green is currently one of the most sought-after female acts on the indies, and she's hotly tipped to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Tough Enough alum is rumored to be returning as the recently-released Mandy Rose's replacement in Toxic Attraction. Fans feel she is big enough of a star to lead the stable on the main roster, and that she fits their esthetic to a tee. As a plus, her arrival would push WWE a step closer to securing the grand return of the former Zack Ryder.

#3: Mandy Rose to make a shocking Royal Rumble return?

Charles Louw @charles_l3



Mandy will delete her Onlyfans and make her return back to WWE.



When? Royal Rumble and as the last entrant number 30



Bookmark this tweet twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Mandy Rose’s on her website after her WWE release:



“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!;).” Mandy Rose’s on her website after her WWE release:“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!;).” https://t.co/Bn9L4t8Fyz This is how I see it playing outMandy will delete her Onlyfans and make her return back to WWE.When? Royal Rumble and as the last entrant number 30Bookmark this tweet #RehireMandyRose This is how I see it playing outMandy will delete her Onlyfans and make her return back to WWE.When? Royal Rumble and as the last entrant number 30Bookmark this tweet #RehireMandyRose twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Hear us out!

Mandy Rose was reportedly released from WWE last week due to a contractual conflict between the company and sponsors caused by her personal online content. This shockingly happened just a day after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez to end a history-making 413-day reign. Fans immediately called for Rose to be rehired as soon as possible, decrying the company's perceived unfair treatment of one of its top stars.

Could God's Greatest Creation make a swashbuckling return at the 2023 Royal Rumble? It's unlikely at the moment, but if the firing and rehiring of the likes of Matt Hardy has taught us anything, it's to never say never. Fans certainly think she could return at the Alamodome.

#2: With Sasha Banks potentially off to Japan, Naomi could be on her way back to WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Regarding Trinity Fatu/Naomi, sources have said that she has to make a decision.



Originally she wanted to come back to WWE with Sasha Banks as a tag team and was told her decision would be to sit at home, to go elsewhere, or to return without Banks.



- WON Regarding Trinity Fatu/Naomi, sources have said that she has to make a decision. Originally she wanted to come back to WWE with Sasha Banks as a tag team and was told her decision would be to sit at home, to go elsewhere, or to return without Banks.- WON https://t.co/sIvZU8g7B8

Naomi has been missing from WWE programming since walking out with Sasha Banks in May. The Boss-N-Glow connection was expected to return together and win back the titles they never lost, but with Banks seemingly leaving the company, that's looking less and less likely. Where would The Boss's reported NJPW deal leave her tag team partner?

Naomi has shown great ability to shine as a singles star as seen from her instant classic return match against Charlotte Flair. Her real-life relationship with Jimmy Uso could see her make a blockbuster return to join The Bloodline and feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The Queen of Glow is long overdue for a return, and the fans are more than ready to welcome her back.

#1: IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane could kick down the proverbial "Forbidden Door" at Royal Rumble 2023

Plain Jane Wrestling News @PJWNews IWGP's women's champion and former nxt champion KAIRI is rumoured to be making an appearance at Royal Rumble 2023. IWGP's women's champion and former nxt champion KAIRI is rumoured to be making an appearance at Royal Rumble 2023. https://t.co/vz8WtxR5aj

Current IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane had a memorable run in WWE, winning the NXT Women's title before becoming a tag team champion on the main roster. She abruptly left active competition to be with her husband and acted as a company ambassador until her contract expired in December 2021. She then resumed her career with Japanese promotion Stardom before becoming the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion.

Kairi's departure was so sudden that the WWE Universe never got the chance to say goodbye to her. How incredible it would be if she returned for an unforgettable one-off Royal Rumble 2023 spot with the IWGP title around her waist! The company doesn't open the Forbidden Door often, but Mickie James's Rumble appearance earlier this year shows that it's not impossible.

We hope the rumors swirling around regarding her potential return are true!

