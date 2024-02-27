4 WrestleMania 40 worthy feuds for Liv Morgan following WWE RAW - Hall of Famer, top free agent to make massive debut?

WWE Elimination Chamber Perth aired this past weekend and it was a great show. Now that the big Premium Live Event has passed, however, all eyes are on the promotion's next show which is a two-night extravaganza.

The next big Premium Live Event is WrestleMania 40, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will air on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th. Numerous big names are already confirmed for the epic event.

One name that doesn't have a spot on the card yet is Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid returned to action in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and came up short, being one of the final two competitors in the bout. The same scenario played out in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Now Liv doesn't have a clear path to the biggest show of the year. A performer at her level certainly deserves a big feud heading into the show, but what can it be now that the top titles are off-limits? This article will look at a handful of possible rivalries for the former champion.

Below are four WrestleMania 40-worthy feuds for Liv Morgan following WWE RAW.

#4. Nia Jax just headlined a Premium Live Event

Nia Jax is a dominant force in WWE. She has the size and power advantage over almost anybody else she competes against. This has led to success, as Nia is both a former RAW Women's Champion and a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

A match between Liv Morgan and Nia Jax would be bigger for Liv's career than some may realize. Not only has the powerful Samoan been on a roll since re-joining WWE last year but she just co-headlined a massive stadium show.

Seeds have already been planted that could point to the two clashing at WrestleMania. The two wrestled during Monday Night RAW and there was no finish thanks to interference from Becky Lynch. Could Liv and Nia clash again, but this time at the biggest show of the year?

#3. Liv Morgan could feud with Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the most powerful female performers in WWE history. She's also quite successful, especially in tag team action. Raquel has held the Women's Tag Team Titles across three brands with three separate partners. She's also a former NXT Women's Champion.

Interestingly, Raquel and Liv Morgan have a lot of history together. The two had almost immediate tension upon the two being on SmackDown together. Somehow, this quickly led to mutual admiration and the pair became a tag team and later champions.

While they're former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, that didn't stop them from fighting in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. There's a chance their issues could end up extending further with the pair clashing at WrestleMania. If their team is over, which it seems to be, a feud could be the next realistic step.

#2. Trish Stratus could return

Trish Stratus is one of the most popular and iconic female superstars in WWE history. She debuted during the Attitude Era but truly took off as a performer during the Ruthless Aggression Era. She has made several comebacks, often short-lived, with her most recent being in 2023.

The talented Stratus hasn't been seen in WWE for months now. Her last match was a high-profile bout against Becky Lynch. Trish ultimately lost in a Steel Cage Match and proceeded to get laid out by her lackey Zoey Stark.

It isn't clear when or even if the Hall of Famer will return, but it would make sense for her to do so for WrestleMania. She had a comeback for last year's show and stayed through the summer. Could she do the same and kickstart it by feuding with Liv Morgan?

#1. Jade Cargill is WWE's top free agent

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in all of WWE. She first signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year but is yet to officially debut on a brand. NXT, RAW, and SmackDown have all been courting the talented performer.

Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill could be the match that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials ultimately choose to go with. Both women are talented and major names in the sport, so pairing them together is a no-brainer.

Given that Jade Cargill is yet to have a singles match in WWE, this could be a massive way to debut her. The two clashing at the 2024 Royal Rumble showed obvious chemistry from the very jump. They could make magic if put in a position to succeed on the grandest stage.