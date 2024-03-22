4 "WrestleMania-level" feuds that were done on smaller WWE PLEs

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest event on WWE's calendar. The Show of Shows is the Stamford-based company's equivalent to the NFL's Superbowl, acting as the annual culmination of its biggest storylines. As such, the promotion's biggest stars and most gigantic feuds are usually reserved for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, not all "WrestleMania-level" clashes end up happening at The Showcase of the Immortals. Due to scheduling conflicts, injuries, or other factors, rivalries that deserve a payoff on the biggest show of the year sometimes end up being featured on smaller PLEs, never to make it to 'Mania.

With WrestleMania XL around the bend, let's look at four of these WrestleMania-worthy feuds that were only done on smaller shows

#4. Hulk Hogan vs Shawn Michaels never made it to The Showcase of the Immortals

Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are two of the greatest performers, not only in WWE history but in WrestleMania, too. Both men could easily claim the title of Mr. WrestleMania, and it would be well deserved. The Immortal One participated in each of the first nine main events of The Show of Shows, while The Heartbreak Kid has arguably the greatest match catalog in its history.

However, the duo never locked horns at the iconic event. This was mainly a timing issue, with Hogan leaving the promotion just as Michaels was coming to prominence. Upon The Hulkster's return, they eventually clashed at Summerslam 2005, where HBK infamously oversold all his opponent's offense due to backstage politics. They never crossed paths again after that and never had a 'Mania feud.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs The Rock only happened once - at WWE Summerslam 2002

Ask anyone what the perfect example of a WrestleMania-worthy dream match is, and few will give you one bigger than multi-time world champion The Rock at 30 years old facing 25-year-old rookie Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title. Both men, in their physical prime, clashed at Summerslam 2002, with The Great One putting over The Next Big Thing for the latter's first world title win.

The Brahma Bull was on his way out of the promotion with his Hollywood career taking off, and his busy schedule didn't allow for a rematch. A rematch was reportedly planned at WrestleMania XXX, only to be scrapped due to insurance concerns from movie studios.

The legendary bout never took place again, with both stars going their separate ways.

#2. John Cena vs CM Punk never happened at WrestleMania

John Cena vs CM Punk was, bar none, the hottest WWE feud of 2011. The duo put on an unprecedented string of classic matches and promos, ultimately parting ways to allow The Cenation Leader to continue his year-long feud with The Rock. They would meet again in 2012 and 2013, but never at WrestleMania, their last meeting being arguably the greatest match in RAW history.

That clash, a No.1 contender's match to determine who would face The Great One at WrestleMania 29, would be right at home on any edition of The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, though, they never got a chance to showcase their unparalleled chemistry on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both men are still active, though, so never say never to a WrestleMania retirement match down the road!

Honorable mentions

With only one WrestleMania a year and a whole roster of WWE Superstars, not all blockbuster feuds make it to the sports entertainment spectacle.

Feuds like Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Undertaker vs. Stone Cold, Kurt Angle vs. Stone Cold, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, and more could have featured on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

We didn't get to witness them at the iconic show, but we nonetheless did get to witness the classics. One can only be grateful we got to see these epic clashes at all.

#1: John Cena faced Roman Reigns twice in WWE, but never at WrestleMania

Fans have been lucky enough to have watched Hulk Hogan versus Andre The Giant, The Rock versus Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels versus Bret Hart, The Rock versus John Cena, Stone Cold versus The Rock, and Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The company has so often managed to build its biggest matches for its greatest show. However, one huge matchup worthy of the 'Mania main event has so far only been done on smaller stages.

John Cena and Roman Reigns faced off at No Mercy 2017 and Summerslam 2021 in blockbuster matches but are yet to clash at The Show of Shows. As The Franchise Player gets busier in Hollywood and The Tribal Chief's schedule reduces, that likelihood keeps dwindling. There's no doubt that it could have been a WrestleMania main event, but we're unlikely to ever see Cena versus Reigns on that stage.

