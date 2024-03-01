4 WrestleMania matches that did not live up to its hype

WrestleMania has many nicknames - "The Grandest Stage of Them All" and "The Showcase of Immortals." The greatest spectacle has received such monikers due to the host of blockbuster match-ups that have occurred at the event.

To name a few, The Undertaker's bouts with Triple H and Shawn Michaels will always be held in high regard. The Rock-John Cena saga at Mania also lived up to its billing, as did Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes last year.

However, the blockbuster matches are sometimes underwhelming. Thus, they are not remembered with the same energy and vigor. On that note, let's look at 4 WrestleMania matches that failed to live up to the hype.

Disclaimer: This list is far from exhaustive and only represents the views of the author alone.

#4. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX with Steve Austin as Special Guest Referee

Widely regarded one of the worst matches in the show's history, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX is considered a blemish in the storied career of both legends.

The storyline had promise: two titans with freakish athleticism and strength facing off to determine the ultimate monster. However, days before WrestleMania, news broke that both men were leaving WWE following the match's conclusion.

As such, Madison Square Garden turned on the two competitors. The crowd was least bothered. As far as Lesnar and Goldberg were concerned, their performances also underwhelmed amid a chorus of boos.

The disdain and resentment were so strong that only Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunners on both men in the aftermath generated a positive reaction.

Fortunately, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were able to make amends 13 years later at WrestleMania 33, which was the final chapter in their storied rivalry.

#3. Triple H (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows

Randy Orton was at the peak of his game in 2009, and The McMahon Family bore the brunt of his antics and malice. It was up to Triple H, the chosen son of the tribe, to put an end to The Legend Killer.

The background story was deep, personal, and had much fire. Orton took his antics too far when he RKOed Stephanie McMahon and kissed her in front of her handcuffed husband. The Game responded by breaking into The Viper's house.

The problem was the timing and the result. HHH vs. Orton followed The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, popularly considered the greatest Mania match. On that night, no one could top the magical efforts of Taker and HBK, and thus The Game and The Viper had an impossible task.

Some fans also took issue with the result because Orton was firing on all cylinders as a villain, and defeating the hero in Triple H would have catapulted his stock to greater heights.

#2. AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34

When Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles finally arrived in WWE, fans began clamoring for a blockbuster dream match between two of the most charismatic and talented figures in the wrestling industry.

Thus, when Nakamura won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble and booked a date with Styles at WrestleMania 34, the excitement level was through the roof. The WWE Universe was expecting a five-star classic, but the dream encounter fell flat.

The Phenomenal One vs. The King of Strong Style at Mania was, by no means, an average match, but compared to the towering expectations, it fell way short. It was only a shell compared to their stellar bout at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

Secondly, the outcome was surprising. Many felt that it was Nakamura's time to rise to the occasion and become a top Superstar in WWE. However, Styles retained the championship in a shock conclusion.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) in a Winner Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon's top two projects, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, have collided multiple times. But, the stakes were no higher than their ultimate clash at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief held the Universal Championship, and The Beast won the WWE Title. Seeing no other alternative, the company decided to go ahead with a Winner Take All Championship Unification match with incredibly high stakes.

With the massive stakes, WWE conveniently hyped it as "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time." Thus, the expectations were insanely high yet the eventual encounter was pretty underwhelming.

Once again, this wasn't a debacle. However, the match was cut short with an abrupt ending as Reigns Speared Lesnar out of nowhere to seal the victory. This probably occurred due to an injury scare The Tribal Chief suffered following the Kimura Lock.

Compared to their clash at WrestleMania 31 and their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam later that year, this was easily forgotten.

