Scheduled to emanate live from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE WrestleMania XL is going to be a two-night event on April 6 and 7, 2024.

With this being the biggest WWE premium live event of the year, fans can expect a stacked match card with some mouth-watering contests for The Show of Shows.

On that note, here are the predictions for the April's extravaganza:

#9. WWE has announced four matches for WrestleMania XL so far

WWE has officially announced four matches for WrestleMania 40 as of this writing. While Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title will be the main event on night 2, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight title will likely be the main event on night 1.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship and Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for WWE Women's Championship are also scheduled for The Show of Shows.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes and Bayley are clear favorites to win their respective matches, however, it could be anybody's game in the other two bouts. While fans are expecting Becky to dethrone Ripley, it may not be surprising if the company has The Man put over The Eradicator, establishing her as the biggest female star of the promotion in 2024.

Meanwhile, CM Punk could cost Drew McIntyre a potential win against Rollins at WrestleMania 40 to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud.

#8. Gunther defends his Intercontinental Title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania XL

While it was rumored earlier that Gunther could defend against Sami Zayn in a one-on-one contest at WrestleMania 40, the latest episode of WWE RAW hinted at the possibility of The Ring General putting his title on the line in a multi-man match at the event.

Given how things unfolded on WWE RAW, the Imperium leader could be forced to defend against Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed at the upcoming event. WWE could even add Andrade to the mix and make it a ladder match for the IC Title.

Prediction: Sami Zayn finally breaks out of his recent rut to dethrone Gunther at The Show of Shows.

#7. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso's twin brother and The Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso, made his presence felt during Main Event Jey's Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther to cost him a win last week at RAW.

A potential match between the duo has been speculated ever since Jimmy turned on Jey at SummerSlam 2023. Given how things transpired, a potential brother vs. brother match between the duo seems all but locked in for The Showcase of the Immortals.

If so, fans should expect Jey to prevail over his big brother to finally exact his revenge.

Prediction: Jey Uso wins.

#6. Jade Cargill locks horns with Bianca Belair

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut in the Women's Rumble match last month. The former AEW star had an impressive showing in the encounter, easily eliminating Nia Jax.

Jade came face-to-face with several high-profile names in the company at the Rumble match, including The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, which generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Hence, a potential match between the duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All would surely be best for business.

Prediction: Jade Cargill losing her first singles match seems highly unlikely. WWE could have an interference in the match to explain Bianca Belair's loss.

#5. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton for the United States Title at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

Despite getting eliminated, Logan Paul interfered in the Men's Chamber match to cost Randy Orton a potential win. The Maverick knocked out The Viper, leading to Drew McIntyre taking advantage to pin Orton.

With that, WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential match between Logan Paul and Randy Orton for Wrestle Mania XL. However, it will be interesting to see if the creative team adds Kevin Owens to the mix to make it a triple-threat match, given Paul has an ongoing angle with The Prizefighter.

Prediction: Logan Paul may find another way to sneak out with his title intact.

#4. AJ Styles collides with LA Knight

AJ Styles made a surprise appearance during the Men's Elimination Chamber match to cost LA Knight a win. The Phenomenal One laid waste to The Megastar, much to the shock of WWE fans.

This angle could lead to Knight challenging Styles to a match at The Show of Shows. The duo have been at loggerheads recently and a potential encounter makes sense.

Prediction: LA Knight defeats Styles.

#3. Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend their titles against Awesome Truth at WrestleMania 40

R-Truth and The Judgment Day have an interesting storyline going on for some time now. While Truth tried his best to become a part of the heel faction, it didn't come to fruition as the faction turned on him a few weeks ago at RAW.

Since then, the former 24/7 champion has been trying to hit back at Judgement Day. Given how the storyline has progressed, it seems the creative team is planning to make Truth join forces with The Miz to challenge Damian and Finn Balor for their tag team title at The Biggest Event of the Year.

Prediction: Expect WWE to reward Truth for his remarkable character work with a huge win at WrestleMania 40. Fans should expect Truth and The Miz to dethrone The Judgment Day at the event to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

#2. John Cena returns to fight Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

A recent report has revealed that John Cena could be a part of WrestleMania 40. However, there's still a cloud over what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Cenation Leader at the event. One interesting angle could see Big Match John collide with Bron Breakker in the WWE ring.

Cena was invoked in a confrontation with the former NXT Champion on the October 10th edition of NXT. While nothing has come of it yet, it could be that WWE is saving a potential match between the duo for this year's WrestleMania.

Bron Breakker was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown and a potential WrestleMania match against Big Match John could certainly help him branch his career into new directions.

Prediction: John Cena puts over Bron Breakker.

#1. Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania Kickoff press event saw the real-life cousin of Roman Reigns, The Rock slap Cody Rhodes. Following that, he was involved in a heated exchange with Seth Rollins, who has been taking shots at The Great One since his return.

Since then, a potential blockbuster tag match between Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 has been doing the rounds lately.

However, if the company books the rumored clash, this would mean Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns pulling off double duty at The Show of Shows. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it certainly seems an interesting prospect.

Prediction: Expect The Bloodline to interfere to cost Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins a potential win.

What do you think of the rumored matches that could take place at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.