4 WrestleMania records held by The Undertaker that may never be broken

The Undertaker is the greatest performer in WrestleMania history!

The Undertaker holds a stunning 24-2 record at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker is WrestleMania's Phenom.

The Undertaker is a man whose name is almost synonymous with WrestleMania. Over the course of three decades, The Phenom has morphed and changed with time and can legitimately stake claim to be the greatest Superstar in WrestleMania history.

During his illustrious career, The Undertaker has provided several unforgettable moments for the fans to cherish at WrestleMania. His ‘Streak vs. Career’ encounter against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26 is widely considered to be the greatest match in WrestleMania history and will be remembered forever for the emotional roller coaster ride that the two Superstars took the fans through. And his WrestleMania 28 bout against Triple H is another classic that will be etched in WrestleMania folklore for the amount of punishment that both these Superstars endured.

In this article, let us look at four WrestleMania records held by the legendary Undertaker at WrestleMania that will never be broken.

#4 Most appearances at WrestleMania

The Undertaker will be making a record 27th appearance at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker will be making a staggering 27th appearance at the 36th edition of WrestleMania this year when he takes on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. Now, this has to be stated so starkly so that the magnitude of the statement sinks in. In fact, no Superstar in WWE history even has 25 WrestleMania appearances and it doesn't look like The Phenom is done just yet.

Triple H is second in the list with 23 WrestleMania appearances. But, given that The Game is not slated to appear this year, and also given his role in WWE backstage, it is highly improbable that he will have five more WrestleMania appearances at this stage of his career and go past The Undertaker’s tally.

#3 Most wins at WrestleMania

John Cena does not even have half the number of victories that The Undertaker has.

The Undertaker holds a stunning 24-2 record at The Grandest Stage of Them All. And a victory this year against AJ Styles will make The Phenom the only man to complete a quarter of a century of victories at WrestleMania.

To give you a little more context, the second man on the list is John Cena, and he has less than half the victories of The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Cena has triumphed just ten times at WrestleMania, and is nowhere close to The Undertaker's mind-boggling record.

Advertisement

The Undertaker has constantly reinvented himself during the course of his illustrious journey to emerge as WrestleMania's greatest performer ever. The emotional connect that he has been able to establish with the fans and his ability to seamlessly fit into any storyline is truly unmatched.

#2 Most consecutive wins at WrestleMania

The Undertaker's Streak is considered as one of the greatest accomplishment in history.

There is no need to even elaborate on the importance of ‘The Streak’ to the WWE Universe. ‘The Streak’ is a run of 21 consecutive victories of the legendary Undertaker at WrestleMania. And some of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, including the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Batista, have fallen in front of The Phenom.

Now, the total number of victories of the second man in the list (Cena with ten wins) is not even equal to half the number of consecutive wins of The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Such is his aura at WrestleMania. It is unlikely that his legacy on the Grandest Stage of Them All will ever be matched.

WrestleMania is truly The Undertaker's yard.

#1 Defeated the same Superstar the most number of times

The Undertaker has beaten Triple H thrice at WrestleMania.

During his illustrious Streak, The Undertaker faced Triple H on three separate occasions. And in each of those matches, it was The Phenom who came on top. The Undertaker first faced Triple H at WrestleMania 17, and defeated him by delivering the Last Ride. After that, the two icons faced off against each other a decade later in a No Holds Barred contest at WrestleMania 27. After a brutal fight, it was The Undertaker who came out on top once again after delivering the Hell's Gate submission.

At WrestleMania 28, the two faced off against each other for the final time in an 'End of an era' match inside the Hell in a Cell with Shawn Michaels acting as the special guest referee. In a gruesome match that is considered to be the greatest bout in WWE history, The Undertaker delivered a thunderous Tombstone to claim his third win against Triple H and his 20th overall.

No Superstar has defeated another Superstar three times at WrestleMania. In fact, only the pair of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin have even faced each other thrice at WrestleMania. And Austin got the better of The Great One winning two out of the three encounters.