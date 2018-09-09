4 Wrestlers Who Might Join The Shield In The Near Future

The Shield is phenomenal as is, but the WWE might be thinking of adding a new member or two very soon...

The Shield is without a doubt one of, if not the greatest wrestling faction of all time, and all three members were (and still are) vitally important to the group's success. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have accomplished all there is to accomplish in sports entertainment (as a trio and as singles competitors), and we have seemingly come back full circle this past month with The Shield's reformation.

Some fans have been against the idea of The Shield returning due to the fact some believe Vince McMahon is simply using Seth and Dean to give his chosen "face of company" Roman Reigns cheers -- this may be true to some extent, but for most of us, The Shield is a very welcome sight on Monday Night Raw which has lacked excitement for quite some time.

Although The Shield is fantastic just the way it is with its three original members, there's always that possibility that the WWE have plans to add a mystery or secret member to the team this time around -- also to serve as a good back up option in case one of The Shield members sustains a serious injury and cannot compete for a prolonged period of time.

We all know full well The Shield is only going to be a temporary alliance for the immediate future, so any "new members" certainly wouldn't be stuck in the group forever. With that said, let's take a look at the following 4 wrestlers who might join The Shield in the near future....

#4 Aleister Black

Aleister Black is undoubtedly one of the more interesting candidates for The Shield's newest recruit...

Aleister Black is without question one of the most buzz-worthy current NXT Superstars, and fans are anxiously waiting for the former NXT Champion to finally get that main roster call-up -- though many are still enjoying Black's work down in NXT and will not complain too much if he stays a bit longer. Regardless, it certainly wouldn't be too hard to imagine Aleister Black decked out in Shield attire, and by all means, it would be unbelievably cool.

While it's clear Triple H has high hopes for Aleister as a singles wrestler in WWE (future main eventer), a short run as a member of The Shield would explode Black's already impressive fan-base. If the WWE wanted to really make an impact with this plausible Shield addition, Aleister could start off a babyface and eventually turn on his "Shield Brothers" thus cementing himself as a top heel on Monday Night Raw with plenty of possible feuds -- rivalries with Seth and Dean sound intriguing, don't they?

