4 Wrestlers who need to become champions at SummerSlam 2018

Will any of Lashley or Reigns dethrone Brock Lesnar?

After some shocking decisions that surprised the fans at Extreme Rules, expectations for SummerSlam have risen significantly. The thirty-first event under the chronology will take place in Brooklyn, NY on August 19th.

With an influx of talent in WWE, various deserving wrestlers have not had the opportunity to fight for championships. At "The biggest event of the Summer," all possible championships will be on the line once again with some new and old contenders looking forward to making a name for themselves at the big stage.

Here are four wrestlers who deserve to be in title contention and moreover, become champions at SummerSlam 2018.

Honourable Mention: The Revival - One of the best tag-teams in the world currently, Revival has had one of the most disappointing runs for any wrestler on the roster. The former NXT Tag-team Championships have unparalleled storytelling and chemistry which do not get enough credit from the WWE officials. It's high time Wilder and Dawson get their much-deserved title opportunity at SummerSlam and win their first titles on the main roster.

#4 Becky Lynch

A 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion at SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion in 2016. After losing the title to Alexa Bliss at TLC the same year, Lynch gradually fell down the ranks, and despite winning matches at sporadic occasions, she could never get an actual title opportunity ever again.

After a long gap, Becky seems to have found her mojo back after consecutive victories over Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and The IIconics. Come next Tuesday, all "The Lasskicker" has to do is defeat the current champion Carmella in a single's match to set up a title bout at SummerSlam.

While Carmella's run as the SmackDown Women's Champion has been thoroughly entertaining, Becky Lynch is a highly talented and fan-favourite performer. Her winning the title at a grand stage like SummerSlam will be instrumental for her career ahead in WWE.

