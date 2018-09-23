4 wrestlers who would benefit from Rey Mysterio's WWE return

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 23 Sep 2018, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another recent rumor . Could these Luchador's collide?

Recently it was announced Mysterio had resigned with WWE, according to the video linked below. Fans around the world will once again witness the wisdom of Mysterio's in-ring performance in WWE. However, let's not forget his stellar work outside WWE.

Mysterio last left WWE in 2015 to pursue other interests. He would perform everywhere including; Lucha Underground, AAA, NJPW, and Defiant Wrestling.

Ultimately, his presence outside WWE greatly benefited independent promotions. His last major appearance was at the PPV- All In. However, who benefits from his return? Let's explore some possible options.

# 4. Andrade Cien Almas (SmackDown Live)

Almas performed excellently against AJ Styles

Andrade Cien Almas has progressed exponentially since joining the WWE family. Originally debuting on NXT television, he went on to become NXT Champion. During that time he had excellent matches with Jonhhy Gargano and Aleister Black, to name but a few. Moreover, Almas would receive a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Earlier this year Almas debuted on SmackDown Live. Since then he has performed excellently, against names such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and even Sin Cara. It seems evident Almas has a protected future and is valued. Moreover, with the addition of Zelina Vega, his matches have immense potential to be exciting.

Almas took Mexico by storm during his previous tenures outside WWE. However, there is another who can boast the same. Rey Mysterio is his name. Considering both wrestlers' comparable careers, a pairing would be awesome. Pairing Mysterio with Almas would be epic and benefits Almas' career prospects exponentially.

1 / 4 NEXT