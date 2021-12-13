4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: Unexpected superstar is now "the next" Brock Lesnar, 6-time champion expected to leave WWE soon

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. We're only two weeks away from the end of 2021 - a year that can be considered a good one for Vince McMahon's promotion and wrestling.

Apart from the plethora of releases in WWE, the quality of programming has been good as compared to recent years and they will look to end 2021 in style.

This week's rumors include plans for McMahon's successor, important backstage news on RAW and SmackDown, a former world champion leaving the company soon, a "multi-match series" to culminate at WrestleMania 38, and more:

#4. Hope is true: WWE already has the next Brock Lesnar?

Despite Brock Lesnar being an integral part of WWE television, the company may have already found the man to replace him in his role. Lesnar's current stint has now lasted for nearly eight years if you exclude the entire ThunderDome era where he was absent.

WWE allowed his contract to expire in the summer of 2020 with full confidence of re-signing him once crowds returned. Only a month after that happened, Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021 in what was rumored to be the company's response to CM Punk debuting for AEW.

Either way, it was a win for wrestling fans, and Lesnar's latest run has been a lot different than usual. For one, he's a solo babyface who doesn't have Paul Heyman by his side anymore.

Shifting to a babyface was a big change in character, as Brock Lesnar was either presented as a heel or mostly a tweener who transcended any fixed character status.

His current program is against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who he will face at Day 1. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, WWE is building-up Reigns to take The Beast Incarnate's spot.

"Why would Roman lose? The whole story is that he is a monster. He is the Brock Lesnar now. He is undefeated. He has been the champion for over 400 days. This guy is not going to lose and he is going to continue winning until someone dethrones him. Maybe the guy who dethrones him is Drew McIntyre,'' said Zarian.

We hope this is true because this seems like the only possibility of a current-generation superstar entering "larger-than-life" status. There has been no debate about Roman Reigns' current run in WWE being the best of his career.

With no certainty of how long Brock Lesnar will be around, it's a safety net for the company and they're also making The Tribal Chief reach the level he was always destined for.

