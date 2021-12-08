Backstage details on Kevin Owens leaving WWE - Reports

Despite getting a big push on RAW lately, it has been reported that Kevin Owens will be leaving WWE soon. The Prizefighter has been embroiled in a major feud with WWE Champion Big E and Seth Rollins with the three men scheduled to clash at Day One.

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion and has had a lot of focus on him ever since he moved to RAW after the WWE draft. It was believed that the reason behind his push could be to convince him to stay with the company once his contract ends. However, the chances of that happening are low.

As per The Observer (via CSS), Kevin Owens will be done with WWE soon. He has been inserted into Seth Rollins and Big E's WWE Championship match at Day 1 so he could take the pin.

"They also say it’s still expected that Kevin Owens is leaving WWE soon and he’s been added to the title match at Day 1 to take the pin and keep everyone else strong," the report said.

What could be next for Kevin Owens?

There have been multiple reports suggesting that Owens' WWE contract expires in January 2022. It looks like Owens has chosen not to renew his WWE contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the first to break the news on Kevin Owens' contract, also confirmed Meltzer's report that KO's deal expires on January 31, 2022.

Multiple WWE Superstars such as Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, and Daniel Bryan chose not to renew their WWE contracts and join AEW instead. So it is imaginable that Kevin Owens might become All Elite if he doesn't renew his contract.

