4 WWE Brothers That Are Real and 4 That Are Not

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.67K // 13 Oct 2018, 00:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Brothers of Destruction are set to team up at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view

WWE is a company where reality and storyline often merge into each other, making it difficult for anyone to understand what is real, and what is fake.

One of the issues that have confused fans for a long time is understanding which of the WWE 'brothers' they see on-screen are actually brothers, and which have been crafted up by WWE to make for a good tag team or a good storyline.

Coming from a company where the 'illegitimate son' storyline has been overplayed as well, with Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan on WWE Raw being the most recent example of this, fake brothers are not really the most unexpected thing in the world.

However, sometimes, there have been real brothers who have teamed up in WWE, and whose chemistry has left the audience looking on in awe. Similarly, there have been brothers on WWE, who never teamed up together, and very few people realised that they were not actually real siblings.

On the other hand, sometimes two wrestlers have come together who are no relation to each other, but such was their chemistry, that WWE sold them as brothers, and it left the fans believing that they had a real family tag team on their hand.

With Crown Jewel coming up, the 'Brothers of Destruction' are just one such team, which has been a source of confusion to casual fans tuning in over the years, as they never realised whether or not Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs and Mark 'The Undertaker' Calloway were actually related in real life.

In this article, we will be taking a look at four teams of brothers in WWE who are actually related, and four others who have no relation to each other at all, but managed to convince the fans otherwise through their excellent in-ring chemistry.

An honourable mention goes to Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, but since the two brothers have never teamed on the main roster they are not a part of the list.

Real Brothers - #1. The Usos:

The Usos have made WWE their own, winning the tag team championships numerous times!

The first team in WWE we will talk about, are The Usos. Jimmy and Jey Uso have achieved more success than they could have dreamt of when they were first joining WWE.

The pairing used to work installing office furniture. They used to work for an uncle in Pensacola, and used to get up early by 6:00 am. They hated their job before another one of their uncles, Umaga, gave them a one-time offer to come to Houston with him for a tryout for WWE. They accepted the offer, and haven't looked back since.

Being a part of the Anoa'i family, they had help gaining their first step inside WWE, but they did not need any further help to convince the fans or the management that they were indeed the real deal while welcoming the other members of the tag team division into the 'Uso Penitentiary'.

The duo has dominated inside the ring as a tag team and has been one of the best in the division over the past decade.

Coming from a humble background of being furniture installers, the two have been WWE tag team champions 5 times since starting their career at Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009.

1 / 8 NEXT