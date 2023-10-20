4 WWE Crown Jewel matches that could be confirmed on SmackDown

After the culmination of a thrilling Fastlane 2023, WWE's next Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel, is all set to take place on November 4, 2023, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On SmackDown this week, several storylines are expected to develop leading up to this important premium live event.

However, provided that RAW already has two confirmed matches for Crown Jewel 2023, fans will also expect SmackDown to confirm a match or two this week. The same is possible due to the several feuds that have taken place on the blue brand since the last PLE.

In this article, we will look at four Crown Jewel 2023 matches that could be confirmed on SmackDown this week.

#4. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair can be confirmed for Crown Jewel

While IYO SKY is not advertised for Crown Jewel and is promoted for a live event on the same day, the latter's card is subject to change. Hence, it won't be a surprise if the WWE Women's Champion is added to the star-studded card in Saudi Arabia.

Given the Japanese star is yet to give a rematch to Bianca Belair since she won the title from her, The EST could return on SmackDown this week to challenge SKY to a match for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This could be one of the first confirmed matches for the mega event from SmackDown.

#3. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Despite not speaking much, Solo Sikoa has been able to make quite a name for himself. The Enforcer's in-ring skills have earned him plenty of praise, and many believe that once The Bloodline's story is over, Sikoa will have a great singles career. However, for that to happen, the 30-year-old needs to receive a big push.

That is where John Cena could come into play. Until now, Cena does not have a match for Crown Jewel but is advertised to be part of the PLE. Hence, given the duo has some history, it won't hurt to see Cena take on Sikoa in Riyadh. WWE could also put Sikoa over by booking him to win this match.

#2. Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Since beating Dillon Danis in a boxing match last week, Logan Paul has been in the news. However, Paul has not made the news only due to his victory. It is the YouTuber's post-fight interview that has grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe. After beating Danis, Paul expressed his desire to become the United States Champion.

To achieve this dream, the 28-year-old called out Rey Mysterio. On SmackDown this week, Logan Paul will make his return to WWE for the first time since Money in the Bank 2023. Therefore, taking into account Mysterio and Paul will have a confrontation on the blue brand, one can expect a United States Title match between them to be confirmed for Crown Jewel.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

On SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns returned to confront John Cena. However, before the duo could discuss a potential match, Cena told Reigns he was not there to challenge him. Instead, the 16-time World Champion introduced LA Knight as a potential challenger for Reigns.

While The Tribal Chief initially did not seem interested in facing Knight, the latter's victory over Solo Sikoa in the main event of SmackDown last week forced Reigns to attack Knight after the match. Hence, a match between the two for Crown Jewel can be confirmed on SmackDown this week.

Which of the above-mentioned matches could be made official for WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches