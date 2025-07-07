4 WWE duos who can be added to the Women's Tag Team Title match at Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution is this weekend. This big-time show is highly anticipated, as it is the second-ever edition of the Premium Live Event. The first Evolution took place all the way back in 2018.

Ad

This all women's spectacular will feature a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will attempt to defend the gold against three teams. So far, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have qualified for the bout.

Now, the big question is who will join the two teams. On paper, the two duos set to join the match are meant to represent RAW and NXT, respectively. With that being said, it is certainly possible that Adam Pearce or Ava will throw a curveball on RAW tonight and NXT tomorrow.

Ad

Trending

So, who are the most likely candidates to be added to the Women's Tag Team Title match at Evolution this weekend? This article will look at a handful of options, including a RAW team seeking opportunities and a Hall of Fame duo.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Below are four WWE duos who can be added to the Women's Tag Team Title match at Evolution 2025.

#4. The Dungeon Dolls could represent WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dungeon Dolls is a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. The duo consists of Natalya, a longtime wrestling veteran, and Maxxine Dupri, someone who is still learning the in-ring aspect of the business.

It would be understandable if fans didn't initially realize they were a pair. Outside of appearing in segments alongside The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa, Natalya and Maxxine rarely team up together on WWE RAW. They are still looking to truly break out.

Ad

The duo could have their chance if they're added to the Women's Tag Team Title match at Evolution. There is a chance that the pair either qualify or are put into the spot by Adam Pearce on Monday Night RAW later tonight.

#3. The Bella Twins could be a last-minute addition

The Bella Twins are WWE Hall of Famers. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both held the Divas Championship when they were active. Had the Women's Tag Team Titles existed during their era, the twin duo likely would have tried to hold those belts too.

Ad

Nikki Bella appeared on WWE RAW several weeks ago and seemingly set up a feud between herself and Liv Morgan. Many believed that would then lead to The Judgment Day vs. The Bella Twins. Unfortunately, Liv's injury led to that direction being changed.

Still, Nikki and Brie could qualify for a spot in the Women's Tag Team Title match on RAW tonight. The duo could represent RAW despite not technically being drafted, which could then allow a different team to represent the NXT brand.

Ad

#2. ZaRuca could represent NXT

Expand Tweet

Ad

ZaRuca is a tag team on WWE NXT made up of two of the brightest prospects on the brand. Sol Ruca and Zaria are the duo in question, and despite being incredibly different, the pair has developed a special kind of chemistry.

The duo are successful, especially Sol Ruca. Not only is she the Women's North American Champion on NXT, but Ruca is also the WWE Speed Women's Champion. With that being said, both women likely want tag team gold.

Ad

Be it in an announcement on Monday Night RAW or via winning a qualifying match on NXT tomorrow, ZaRuca could be the team that qualifies for the Women's Tag Team Title match. Sol is even featured on the Evolution poster, so there is a very real chance that this will become a reality.

#1. Fatal Influence could aim to hold even more gold

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatal Influence is a stable on WWE NXT. Despite some early comparisons to Toxic Attraction, the group led by Jacy Jayne has managed to find a lot of success. In fact, Jacy is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She shocked the world by dethroning Stephanie Vaquer.

The other two members of Fatal Influence are Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. Henley is a veteran of NXT who has held tag team gold and the WWE NXT Women's North American Title. Jazmyn is still a rookie and has yet to hold gold.

Still, Fatal Influence likely wants more titles brought into the fold, and what belts are better than main roster gold? Fallon and Jazmyn could potentially be the duo who are added to represent NXT, and if they are, don't be surprised to see Fatal Influence leave Evolution with each member a champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!