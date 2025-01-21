4 WWE legends over 50 who can enter Men’s Royal Rumble match this year

WWE has a wealth of extremely talented and popular performers. Stars such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Bron Breakker make up a handful of the great performers the company has at their disposal.

All of these stars are looking to be in major spots at WrestleMania. The best way to do that is either by being a champion heading into the event or winning a Royal Rumble Match, which is set to take place in just under two weeks.

Some major names have been announced for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This includes John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso, among others. The titular match also often features cameos and returns from legends to fill out the spots in the match.

This article will take a look at legends, specifically those 50 years old and up, who could enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

#4. Goldberg is returning for a final WWE match this year

Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling. He started his career in WCW where he became a world champion and had a memorable undefeated streak. He later had two stints in WWE and won world titles each time.

The Hall of Famer's future in pro wrestling had been up in the air recently, but some big news broke late last year. The 58-year-old legend will be aiming to have his retirement match this year and it will seemingly be in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While the Royal Rumble Match is unlikely to be Goldberg's final bout, it could be a way to set up whatever his last match will be. He could get eliminated by someone such as Bron Breakker to set up a future match between them.

#3. Mick Foley has lost a ton of weight, perhaps, to return to the ring one last time

Mick Foley is a big star, best known for his other gimmicks such as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Foley was a major name in WWE, WCW, ECW, and even TNA Wrestling in his later years as a performer.

The WWE Hall of Famer was adamant that he wanted one last match before his career ended. While he pivoted with those plans, in part due to his health, he has been working on that front. Foley recently revealed he dropped around 100 pounds.

The 59-year-old could enter the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. It would be easier on his body than a proper match and with his weight loss, it could be easier for the legend to get around. Plus, he wouldn't even need to bump if the company were careful about how they handled his elimination.

#2. The Rock could be a surprise entrant

The Rock was one of the biggest WWE stars during The Attitude Era. His popularity rivaled that of Stone Cold Steve Austin during the latter's height in the industry. The Final Boss has since become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood.

Many believe that The Rock won't be competing at WrestleMania this year. This belief comes from the fact that he seemingly ended his rivalry with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere and potentially even wiped away any issues with Roman Reigns.

Of course, that could all be a misdirect. The Rock could show up as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, the 52-year-old star could win the bout and continue his feud with Cody Rhodes into WrestleMania.

#1. JBL has been getting physical recently

JBL had quite the rise in WWE. As Justin Hawk Bradshaw and then as one-half of The New Blackjacks, many weren't sure what to make of the bruiser. With the APA and then as JBL, however, Bradshaw created a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself.

John Bradshaw Layfield has been getting physical as of late, just not in WWE. The 58-year-old star has been showing up in various promotions, including TNA Wrestling, randomly laying out select stars with his Clothesline From Hell.

It isn't clear what JBL is doing on the indies, but if he's willing to get physical, he could be a perfect fit for the Royal Rumble Match. Given he just had issues with The New Day, perhaps The Texan Millionaire could enter and lay one or both members of the tag team out.

