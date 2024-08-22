4 WWE legends who can return and have one last run

WWE is a giant in the world of media. The company has weekly shows across streaming platforms, on cable, broadcast television, and even social media apps. The promotion's global footprint is unlike anything a wrestling company has ever experienced.

However, Rome wasn't built in a day, nor was the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The promotion has existed in some form for over 70 years, longer than most people on this planet have been alive.

Over those 70 years, the Stamford-based company has seen numerous big stars come and go. The legends helped build the company into what it is today.

This article will look at four WWE legends who can return for one last run. This includes in-ring action, becoming a General Manager again, and even a potential commentary stint with Michael Cole.

Below are four WWE legends who can return and have one last run:

#4. William Regal could be a General Manager again

William Regal is a legend. He started his career in the United Kingdom and Europe before eventually joining World Championship Wrestling. From there, Regal came to WWE, where he held multiple championships and even once became the King of the Ring.

Regal was one of many victims of Vince McMahon's mass cuts a few years ago. This led to him working for AEW. Thankfully, Triple H taking control over WWE meant William returned, and the British star now works behind the scenes.

Despite that, Regal could be an on-screen performer again. While Ava, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce all make for great General Managers, Regal is in a different league. He could take up the on-screen authority figure role again or run NXT Europe if the proposed brand ever truly gets launched as promised.

#3. Jesse Ventura could return as a commentator

Jesse Ventura is a WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend. He has had success in the erstwhile WWF and the AWA, but despite his achievements as an in-ring competitor, he truly shined as a commentator.

The Body has had a lot of bad blood with the Stamford-based company over the years, primarily thanks to Vince McMahon's leadership. Now that Vince is gone, fences appear to have been mended, and he even recently attended a live episode of RAW.

While Ventura certainly can't return to the ring, he could have one last run as a commentator. His work with Vince and Gorilla Monsoon was some of the best in wrestling history. Could Jesse be a heel color commentator alongside Michael Cole? The combination would be fascinating.

#2. AJ Lee could return to WWE

AJ Lee is a beloved WWE legend. While she started her career in the independent circuit, Lee established her legacy during her stint with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The 37-year-old is a three-time Divas Champion.

The talented Lee hasn't appeared on WWE television in around nine years. This was likely both because of injuries and because of the issues between her husband, CM Punk, and the company. As far as the latter goes, things are certainly different now that The Second City Saint is back.

Supposing AJ feels healthy enough to return to the ring, she could come back and compete with the likes of IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW. Alternatively, she could still return for one more run, but in a managerial role.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin could return for a big final run

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest star in the promotion's history. He is a multi-time WWE World Champion and WrestleMania headliner who was instrumental in the company defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

The Texas Rattlesnake had an epic return match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The two put on an incredibly fun bout.

Based on recent pictures, Austin is potentially in the best shape of his life, at least cosmetically. Hence, he could return to the ring if he intends to. Maybe a brief stint during the Road to WrestleMania 41?

