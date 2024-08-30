4 WWE legends who refuse to come out of retirement

It has been common for WWE legends to come out of retirement and have one last match, usually in one of the company's top premium live events, like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

We have seen WWE legends, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, do so, or Hall of Famers, like Edge, who came out of retirement and continued to wrestle.

Still, there have been a few WWE legends that we will not see in the ring again, and in this article, we take a look at four of them.

#4. Triple H

The Chief Content Officer had to retire from wrestling a couple of years ago after having heart surgery in 2021. His condition was critical, and he was not allowed to wrestle again.

Triple H announced his retirement at the opening segment of WrestleMania 38 Night 2 and will never have another match again. The future Hall of Famer is now running the company.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Mick Foley (Photo credit: WWE.com)

We haven't seen him in a WWE ring since 2012, but he was considering having one last match with the Stamford-based company or AEW.

Still, a health issue he was dealing with (concussion) prevented any thoughts of a comeback. Thus, it is highly unlikely we will see him in the ring again.

#2. The Undertaker

The Undertaker ended his legendary career in 2020 when he had a match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He has occasionally appeared over the past four years (like WrestleMania 40 back in April), but he has no plans to wrestle again.

The most likely scenario is that he will continue to make guest appearances in PLEs, like WrestleMania or SummerSlam, as part of the respective storylines.

#1. Batista

Batista hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania in 2019, when he faced his good friend and mentor, Triple H. Amid reports of a return for one last match, the former World Champion said he will never come back because he left on his own terms and doesn't want to spoil that ending.

"Wrestlers don’t get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms, the way I wanted, with the guy I wanted to go out with. I will never tarnish that. I miss the crowd, I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that, I would just tarnish my storybook ending, and I’m just not willing to do it," Batista told Chris Van Vliet [H/T TalkSport].

Other superstars, like Goldberg, have teased one final match, but it is unclear if and when they will be given that opportunity.

For the time being, the Stamford-based company has no plans to proceed with bringing back wrestling legends to fight again, but it is focusing on pushing young stars and giving them a chance to become World Champions.

